Since March 2020, hospitals struggle on a daily basis to ensure optimal treatment for Covid patients. However, the current rebound in the pandemic is strongly affecting the already exhausted medical staff. In addition, the services are overloaded, as at the hospital of Montreuil (Seine-Saint-Denis), reports France 2, Thursday 1er October. Indeed, 21 of the 46 beds planned by pandemic patients are already occupied.

“My fear is having patients on stretchers, in the emergency room, for 24 or 48 hours, while waiting for a bed“, explains Hocine Saal, the head of emergencies at the André Grégoire hospital center. In the intensive care unit too, hospitalizations are more numerous every day and eight of the 12 beds are occupied by patients affected by the virus.”It is anxious, even if the situation remains under control“, testifies Philippe Das, the head of the intensive care unit.

