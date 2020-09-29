Due to the rising Covid-19 cases, bars, restaurants, cinemas, museums and libraries will be closed from October 1 to 28.

The Premier of Quebec announced Monday, September 28, new restrictions for the regions of Montreal and Quebec which go to the highest level of alert for 28 days, while cases of coronavirus have risen sharply in this province.

Quebecers are called upon not to receive guests at their homes. Bars, restaurants, cinemas, museums and libraries in particular will be closed from October 1 to 28 in three regions, including the metropolis Montreal and the capital Quebec, which have passed the red alert threshold. Schools and businesses, hairdressing salons and hotels will remain open.

“The figures are clear: we have to take our responsibilities, we have to make difficult decisions”, warned the Prime Minister of Quebec François Legault during a press conference by announcing, “big heart”, the closure of several sectors of the economy during the month of October.

Quebec, which has more than eight million inhabitants, announced on Monday 750 new cases in one day. The province hardest hit by the epidemic, especially in its retirement homes during the first wave, has entered “in the second wave”, had warned last week, the national director of public health. The number of new patients, around a hundred at the end of August, has continued to climb since then to approach a thousand last weekend, but the number of deaths remained stable (between zero and six per day).

“What we are seeing at the moment is a significant increase in cases and we can think that in several weeks, that will mean significant increases in hospitalizations and deaths”, explained François Legault, adding that the situation was “critical”. In total, Canada recorded more than 155,000 cases and 9,318 deaths on Monday.