D.According to the US manufacturer, the Moderna vaccine also stimulates an immune response against the Corona variant Delta (B.1.617.2), which first appeared in India. Laboratory tests with blood from vaccinated people had also shown the effect in several other variants, the company announced in Cambridge on Tuesday. There was only a “slight reduction in the neutralizing titre” at Delta.

The new data are encouraging and strengthen the conviction that the vaccine will continue to protect against newly discovered variants, says Moderna boss Stephane Bancel.

The studies were based on blood samples from eight participants taken one week after the second dose of vaccine. The results have not yet been verified by other scientists. A detectable immune response in a vaccinated person is not necessarily synonymous with actual protection against infection.

A study was published about two weeks ago, according to which the vaccine from the German company Biontech and its US partner Pfizer also protects against the Delta variant. Previous studies and data collections had produced similar results. Both manufacturers are currently working on booster cans, which should be adapted to the variants even more specifically.