The American Laboratory Modern He affirmed this Thursday that his vaccine against the coronavirus demonstrated an effectiveness of 96 percent in the tests carried out with boys and adolescents from 12 to 17 years old.

According to the company, the vaccine was generally well tolerated and did not raise any serious safety concerns so far, with side effects similar to those seen in adults, including headaches, fatigue, or chills.

The data is based on an initial study with more than 3,000 participants in the United States who received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Up to now, Moderna’s vaccine is licensed for people over 18 years of age, while that of Pfizer and BioNTech, based on a similar technology, is used from the age of 16 and is awaited imminent approval in the United States for children older than 12 years.

Moderna’s vaccine is licensed for people over the age of 18, while Pfizer’s is used from age 16. Photo: Bloomberg

Pfizer announced this week that it also plans to request emergency authorization for its vaccine in infants from 2 to 11 years old in September and for those from 6 months to 2 years in November.

Moderna, meanwhile, did not give deadlines, but also has ongoing a phase 2 study in children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years.

The biotechnology firm also announced that it plans to request throughout this month the full approval of its vaccine in the United States, which until now is used under an emergency authorization, which would allow it to start selling it directly and not only to through the Government.

Moderna, which currently released its quarterly results, entered between January and March $ 1.7 billion thanks to the sales of its vaccine against Covid-19, which allowed it to close the first quarter of the year with profits of 1,200 million dollars.

On Wednesday, the company announced that the booster dose it is testing to deal with the South African and Brazilian variants of the coronavirus yielded promising results, increasing the presence of antibodies that neutralize those mutant viruses.

In addition, he said that a booster dose of another vaccine that he developed and that he calls mRNA-1273,351 generated an immune response even better than that of his current vaccine against the South African variant.

During the presentation of results, the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, predicted that in the coming months new variants of the virus will continue to emerge as winter arrives in the southern hemisphere.

“We believe that booster injections will be necessary because we think that the virus is not going to disappear, “Bancel said.

With information from EFE.

JPE