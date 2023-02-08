Coronavirus | Ministry: Corona remains a universally dangerous infectious disease

According to the Chancellor of Justice’s report, STM should immediately take measures to change the infectious disease regulation if there were no longer grounds for classifying the coronavirus as a universally dangerous infectious disease. According to the ministry, there is currently no reason to take measures.

Ministry of Social Affairs and Health According to (STM), the coronavirus disease remains on the list of diseases classified as universally dangerous for the time being.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöystin according to a recent report, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health should immediately take measures to change the government decree on infectious diseases, if there are no longer acceptable medical-epidemiological reasons and constitutional legal grounds for the current classification of the coronavirus disease.

According to Pöyst, several expert bodies, such as the Institute of Health and Welfare and the Infectious Diseases Advisory Board operating in conjunction with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, have stated that the coronavirus disease no longer meets all the statutory criteria for the classification of a universally dangerous infectious disease.

In order for a disease to be classified as a universally dangerous infectious disease, it must fulfill three conditions. The criteria concern the contagiousness and dangerousness of the disease, as well as the prevention of the spread of the disease by means of measures aimed at the person.

However, the Chancellor of Justice himself did not take a position in his report on whether the coronavirus disease is a general danger or not.

HS asked STM when we are in a situation where the classification of the coronavirus disease should be reassessed. STM’s communications were relayed by the head of the Ministry’s Safety and Health Department Taneli Puumalainen reply by email. According to it, the course of the coronavirus pandemic and the emergence of virus variants are closely monitored.

“Over the past few months, the EU countries have been concerned about the epidemiological situation in China and whether new dangerous virus variants will emerge during the winter that could have an impact on the course of the epidemic in the EU region as well. The increasing knowledge base will enable a more accurate risk assessment to be made within the next few weeks,” the email reply said.

STM’s director of communications Vivikka Richt further clarified to HS by phone that the removal of the coronavirus from the list of diseases classified as universally dangerous is not relevant for the time being.

The reason for not changing the classification is the risk assessments and recommendations of international expert organizations, such as the World Health Organization WHO and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ECDC, according to which the corona pandemic is still a health threat.

“We have to look at the evaluations of other parties than the aforementioned THL or the infectious disease advisory board. Their [kansainvälisten organisaatioiden] their view may also be influenced by the situation in China, but the reasons for the classification can be found on their side,” says Richt.

from STM it is reported that when the pandemic subsides and the disease burden in Finland remains at a low level, it is appropriate to assess whether the classification of the coronavirus disease could be lightened and transferred to the list of controlled infectious diseases. Experts are also extensively consulted on this assessment.

For now, however, it is impossible to say when this could be done, says Richt.

“It is the sum of many things as we monitor how the situation develops. We cannot know if, for example, new variants are coming that need to be taken into account,” says Richt.

“In that sense, it’s about being prepared, that the situation still needs to be monitored. Especially in the opinion of international parties, it is not yet the right time [keventää koronataudin luokittelua]”.