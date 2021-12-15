Coronavirus Minister Saarikko proposes to abolish VAT on coronavirus domestic tests

VAT on tests is currently 24%. According to the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (center), the goal is to lower their price and make testing easier.

Coronavirus VAT on home tests should be the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikon (central) view to delete.

“I suggest that Korona home tests 24 [prosentin] VAT will be abolished. The goal is to lower the cost of the test and make testing easier. I think we will get a presentation in Parliament before Christmas, ”Saarikko Tweets.

Before Writing on Twitter, Saarikko had been Yle In the A studio as a guest, where he insisted that the distribution of third doses of vaccine should not be stuck with funding. However, in addition to vaccinations, Saarikko is also raising other ways to curb the corona epidemic.

“We know that without coronary vaccines and passports, we would already be in a locked state. Perhaps too little attention has been paid to the fact that last week the government renewed its strategy for testing and tracing. Now the role of home tests is also being emphasized – they have developed a lot in these two corona years. ”

“I have noticed that the home tests have been quite expensive so far and that is why I am now preparing a short-term proposal for the home tests to change to a zero tax rate.”

Saarikko hopes that the reduction of the tax to zero would be directly reflected in the consumer prices of home tests.