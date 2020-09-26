Coronavirus Minister of the Interior Ohisalo would keep the current entry threshold unchanged

Minister of the Interior and the Greens Maria Ohisalo does not consider it necessary to raise the entry threshold for travelers from so-called countries with a high incidence of coronavirus.

“Personally, I see that once the government has outlined these together, we will stay here at least at this point,” he told reporters by phone on Saturday at a party delegation meeting.

At present, you are free to travel to Finland from countries with a maximum of 25 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous two weeks. It has led to a crooked practice with Finland’s border countries, Estonia and Sweden, among others. Last Saturday, the restriction was lifted for passengers coming to Finland. As the disease situation in them subsequently worsened, the government decided on Thursday to reintroduce the restrictions in line with its policy.

Ohisalo recalls that, in any case, strong restrictive measures are being shifted towards more targeted travel restrictions.

At the end of November, a permanent model is due to enter into force, abolishing internal border controls and replacing it with a testing-based model.

“Its idea is that more than 25 (case) countries can also come to Finland, but it is precisely that test and another test that is needed after that”, in which case that potential quarantine period can be shortened.

Until then, the government is to review the countries’ coronary virus situation on a weekly basis and change travel restrictions on a country-by-country basis if necessary.

With the Government’s decision on Thursday, the restriction on leisure travel will come into force again on Monday also in traffic between Finland and Iceland, Norway, Germany and Slovakia after just over a week of free travel.