Monday, April 19, 2021
Coronavirus Minister of the Interior Ohisalo to New Finland: It must be possible to demand a negative corona test from those who come to Finland

April 19, 2021
More than a week ago, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health told Lännen Media that it was not preparing a law requiring a preliminary test.

Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green) says New Finland in an interview that the Communicable Diseases Act must provide for the possibility of requiring tourists to provide proof of a prior negative corona test.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said more than a week ago To Lännen Media, it is not preparing a law requiring a preliminary test. In March, the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said the ministry is preparing a pre-test entry model as required by the Parliamentary Social Affairs and Health Committee.

Ohisalo also needs to be included in the law on the possibility of face mask coercion and a stricter entry on quarantine.

“I wish that these measures had been in preparation for a long time,” Ohisalo says to New Finland.

