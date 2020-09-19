He claims to have no symptoms of the disease.

I tested positive for COVID-19 tonight. I immediately put myself in isolation at my home in accordance with the health rules issued by the government. I have no symptoms. I will stay in solitary confinement for 7 days. I continue to perform my duties. – Bruno Le Maire (@BrunoLeMaire) September 18, 2020

