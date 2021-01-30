Coronavirus Minister of Justice Henriksson: The constitutionality of forced testing must be clarified before a position can be taken on the proposal

STM is working with HS to prepare legislation to enable forced tests at the border in a short timeframe.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) states that mandatory corona tests may still be associated with constitutional problems. Therefore, as Minister of Justice, he cannot take a position on the matter until the bill with its details is ready.

Henriksson drew attention in Yle’s A-talk debate last Thursday when he was the only party leader to oppose testing. The chairmen were asked to vote by hand to indicate whether they were in favor of forced testing at borders.

“Yle’s exam had a second to take a stand. I could not raise my hand at that point, because as Minister of Justice, I am aware that there may be constitutional problems involved, ”Henriksson told HS on Saturday.

Forced testing The bill is being prepared by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, and Henriksson says he has no information on its details.

“I felt that, as Minister of Justice, I first wanted to know the facts and be on a solid footing before I set out to support the issue. If this is possible in accordance with the Constitution and if it is also possible in practice, I have nothing against it, ”says Henriksson.

According to him, it is the details of the law that are important. When the fundamental rights of the individual are violated, legislation must be strictly limited.

“The infectious disease law already provides this opportunity, and it has been used to some extent. If a doctor considers that a person is a danger to the health of others and does not consent to testing, the doctor may order that person to be quarantined. When we look at the constitutionality of forced testing, it is certain that it will be limited to, for example, people who come from countries at risk or whether it would apply to everyone, ”says Henriksson.

Henriksson welcomes the government’s decision to further restrict access to Finland, which entered into force on Wednesday. It immediately reduced travel to Finland.

“It is also very good that Finnair started demanding a negative test result from passengers. Testing needs to be discussed in the board and I believe that a proposal will be considered that also has the potential to be approved, ”he says.

HS: n according to the information, a forced test proposal is also being prepared urgently during the weekend. The preparation is based on the premise that all passengers would be subjected to a coronavirus test at the border if they did not have a valid reason why they did not need to be tested.

A passenger should be referred for a mandatory test if he or she does not have proof of a recent test, coronavirus disease, or vaccine taken.

The decision on the compulsory test would be taken by the regional authorities. They have the right to order people to be forced to test now, but the decision must be individual.

Law however, preparations are still ongoing. It is also possible that insufficient justification for the mandatory test will eventually be found. The Finnish Constitution strongly protects citizens’ freedoms.

It is also still open whether the test would be mandatory for all or only for those coming from countries where the coronavirus situation is clearly worse than in Finland.

In any case, if the law is enacted, the same rules would apply to Finnish citizens. Finnish citizens and permanent residents can always come to Finland.

One option is for Finns to be placed in compulsory quarantine if they refuse the test.

Nowadays many passengers arriving by ship do not want to take voluntary tests and the authorities do not have the means to require a test or, for example, a certificate of illness.

This complicates Finland’s efforts to limit the entry of a new rapidly spreading virus into the country.

Already in the autumn, the government tried to improve border health security by adding provisions to the law on quarantines, among other things, but at that time the bill collided with the negative positions of legal scholars interpreting the constitution in Parliament.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs knocked out the bill exceptionally harshly.