22.5. 15:56

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) has been infected with coronavirus.

Kaikkonen talks about it in person With their Twitter account.

“It took more than two years, but now it hit the spot,” Kaikkonen writes.

He says he will rest at home for the next few days.