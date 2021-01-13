Coronavirus Minister Kiuru spoke about the possible “suspension” of secondary education, the school sector was confused

“If the minister is talking about suspending secondary education, and not just suspending contact teaching, then it sounds like a really tough measure,” says the expert of the Association of Finnish Municipalities.

Minister Krista Kiurun (sd) talk of secondary education and the transformation virus has caused confusion or at least problems of interpretation among vocational and upper secondary education providers and experts.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Kiuru spoke on Monday evening In Yle’s A-studio, in which he was asked about possible new restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and in particular its new variants.

The government will negotiate restrictions today, Wednesday. In its negotiations, the Board will discuss, among other things, the situation with the coronavirus situation and vaccinations, as well as the situation in the event industry.

Read more: Government to negotiate restrictions on Wednesday: Tightening travel instructions and conditions for organizing events on display

Kiuru’s statement on Monday night could be understood as meaning that because, for example, the British variant of the coronavirus infects children and young people more easily than adults, secondary schools, ie vocational schools and high schools, may be closed completely by some national decision.

“We also have to consider a possible suspension of secondary operations. For the first time, we are in a situation where this virus seems to infect children and young people more easily as a transformation virus, ”Kiuru said in an interview with A-studio.

High school education specialist Kyösti Värri The Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities points out that the schools were not suspended last spring either, but switched to distance learning.

“If the Minister for Basic Services is talking about suspending secondary education, and not just suspending contact teaching, then that sounds like a really tough measure,” says the high school education specialist. Kyösti Värri The Association of Finnish Municipalities.

“Even now, depending on the situation, there are several options in different regions to organize teaching as contact teaching or distance learning, or by combining or alternating them. It would be important to get at least more contact teaching for the abbey, ”Värri says.

The current action plan of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health recommends secondary education in secondary areas in the worst phase of the virus, the spread phase.

Teaching in addition, other important events such as benches and old dances in February are already being considered in high schools.

“Dances will be held in schools safely without pairings and audiences, but in some high schools it has been decided to move them to May. The bench rides and auxiliary galas have already been canceled because it is difficult to organize them safely or postpone them to a later date, ”says Värri.

Kiuru’s statement on the suspension of activities also raised questions among vocational training providers.

“The organizers of the training do understand the local and regional constraints, but the closing speech is not credible. And after all, the activities or teaching of schools have not been suspended, even if it takes place, for example, in the workplace, ”says the CEO of Amke, the Association for the Development of Professional Competence. Veli-Matti Lamp.

HS did not receive clarification from Kiuru on his statement, but on his behalf it was opened in an email from the director Pasi Pohjola Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM).

Pohjola interprets Kiuru’s statement as meaning that, due to the infectivity of the transmission virus, regions should be recommended to move more sensitively from contact teaching to distance education in secondary education.

“According to current information, the UK virus variant now detected is easier to infect in all age groups and thus also in children and young people,” Pohjola reports.

According to experts from the Department of Health and Welfare, the modified virus can become infected and spread faster than before. At first, it also appeared from experts that the British variant would have spread more easily to children than to adults, but since then it has been found that the age distribution is similar to that of other variants.

“The current estimate is that the affected person would infect others more often and more easily than previous virus strains. Infectivity has increased in all age groups, including children, but the change seems to be the same in all age groups, ”THL’s chief physician Taneli Puumalainen reported to HS on Tuesday.

According to Puumalainen, the best estimates are for the situation in Britain, but there are similar, albeit more uncertain, estimates for South Africa.

Also Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left) refers to THL’s assessment and recommendations, on the basis of which decisions concerning schools are also made.

“Based on the international information received by THL, the British variant is more easily transmitted to all age groups, but the relationship between age groups has remained fairly unchanged, meaning that the situation of children and young people is getting better than older age groups,” Saramo told HS.

“Secondary education has already very widely shifted to distance learning in line with the recommendations. If the situation so requires, the distance learning recommendation can be further expanded in the second degree, which I also believe Minister Kiuru intended instead of suspending operations, ”says Saramo.

STM: n According to Pohjola, due to the easier transmission of the modified virus, it is appropriate to assess regionally whether there is a need to intensify measures to prevent the spread of the virus to young people and children as well.

Pohjola reminds that regionally, decisions were made last year to suspend secondary secondary education, and their possible extensions will now be decided at the beginning of the year.

“These decisions should definitely also be viewed from the perspective of the possible spread of the virus variant, while they are made on the basis of the regional epidemic situation,” Pohjola writes.

“At the same time, the regions will certainly evaluate how education, for example for high school graduates, can be organized now in the spring. However, the responsibility for decision-making lies with the regions, ”says Pohjola.

Now the current STM action plan recommends the transition of secondary schools, ie vocational schools and upper secondary schools, to distance learning in the worst phase of the virus, ie the spread phase.

Admittedly, the recommendation does not apply to “essential contact education”. In addition, distance learning should be organized in such a way that its negative effects on the progress of studies can be minimized.