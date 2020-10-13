Coronavirus Minister Kiuru issued a written report on face masks: Communication has always relied on expert information

The activities of the authorities, the Ministry, international organizations, communications and the government are presented in the report in chronological order.

The report obtained by Helsingin Sanomat was the basis for the discussion of the Sote Ministerial Group today. He was the first to tell about the memo Evening paper.

According to the opposition and media criticism, the mask talks of the government and Minister Kiuru have limped in different ways during the corona pandemic.

Minister Kiuru’s report is a kind of timeline of views and actions that various parties have instructed and recommended on civic masks.

It is largely worked on by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Communications.

Statement notes at the outset that the government has acted systematically according to the disease situation and relied on expert information throughout the corona pandemic, and that Finland has coped well with corona control.

At the same time, it is recalled that in the spring and summer there was a shortage of CE-marked masks, especially for use by social and health care staff, and that in previous respiratory epidemics, extensive use of face masks by the population has not been recommended to citizens.

Timeline leaves on March 16, when Finland was in exceptional circumstances and the Emergency Preparedness Act was introduced. According to STM’s communications, what happened after that was as follows:

3.4. For the first time, Tukes, Fimea and the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health instructed on the safe use of face masks. THL and STM also linked the guidelines to their pages.

6.4. The WHO issued a mask recommendation stating that there is no evidence of the benefits of using masks in asymptomatic individuals.

6.5. As part of the Government’s decision-in-principle for a hybrid strategy for managing the coronary crisis, the government outlined that the scientific evidence on the use of face masks in the prevention of coronavirus infections should be investigated.

3.6. STM and THL considered that, on the basis of the overall assessment, it was not necessary to issue a face mask recommendation. In its negotiations, the government outlined the use of face shields.

“Alignment according to the coronavirus situation, the priority is to maintain adequate physical distances and good hand and cough hygiene to prevent infections. The government did not give a general recommendation on the use of face shields, but considered that the shield could be used to protect other people in places and situations where it is not possible to avoid close contact, ”the report notes.

At the time, the government stated that the National Institute for Health and Welfare, the National Institute for Occupational Health and the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) provide guidelines for the safe use of face shields.

At the same time, the government outlined that as the epidemic situation changes, the government will re-evaluate the recommended use of face shields.

World the WHO for the first time on June 5 recommended the use of masks for asymptomatic individuals in areas with a high prevalence of corona, the report states.

In June – July, the incidence of corona in Finland decreased to a low level, but in August the disease situation in Finland deteriorated.

At that time, the THL issued a mask recommendation on 13 August as the disease situation changed, in line with the guidelines issued by the government on 3 June.

In the report states that in international recommendations, the WHO recommended the use of masks in the spring in asymptomatic individuals only when treating a coronary patient.

Similarly, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) had recommended that the use of masks should only be a secondary means of preventing the spread of infections, with priority given to ensuring physical distances and good hand and cough hygiene.

“Different countries made their own decisions about the use of masks in different ways. A broad recommendation was introduced in some countries, while some countries refrained from providing more detailed guidance on the use of face masks, as there has been no conclusive evidence of the effects of masks. For example, the other Nordic countries refrained from issuing a mask recommendation in the spring. ”

World the health organization WHO changed its line on June 5 so that all people can be instructed to wear the mask in areas where the coronavirus is widespread and it is difficult to keep distances from others.

“This was the first time the WHO recommended the use of masks for asymptomatic individuals.” the statement states.

“Even after June 5, the WHO recommended that masks for medical use should be saved primarily for health care workers.”

Health authorities Regarding communication, the report states that the communication units of the Department of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health work closely together.

“The goal has been to get clear and consistent messages to citizens.”

According to the study, the use of masks was instructed in the STM administration for the first time on 3 April, when the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes, the National Institute for Occupational Health and the Pharmaceutical Safety and Development Center Fimea issued instructions on the safe use of face masks.

Government for actions, the timeline is as follows:

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) On May 6, 2020, the government outlined that scientific evidence on the use of face masks to prevent coronavirus infections would be investigated.

“The study was based on current data and the conclusions did not support the issuance of an extensive mask recommendation,” the report states.

On June 3, the government outlined the use of face shields.

“According to the policy, in a coronavirus situation, the priority is to maintain adequate physical distances and good hand and cough hygiene to prevent infections.”

At the time, the government did not make a general recommendation on the use of face shields, but considered that the shield could be used to protect other people in places and situations where it is not possible to avoid close contact.

“At the same time, it was noted that as the epidemic situation changes, the government will re-evaluate the recommended use of face shields.”

The epidemic situation in weakening August, a recommendation was made to use face masks.

At that time, a mask study commissioned by STM evaluated the usefulness of mask use in such a viral disease using a third-party scientific literature review, the study notes.