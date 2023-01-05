Friday, January 6, 2023
Coronavirus | Minister Kiuru: Finland is starting to prepare restrictions for travelers from China

January 5, 2023
The government’s corona working group met on Thursday.

Finland begins preparing restrictions on travelers arriving from China. Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) told about it on Thursday evening on the messaging service Twitter.

The corona group of ministers met on the matter earlier on Thursday.

China’s The corona situation has worsened after the country gave up strict corona restrictions. However, it is difficult to get reliable information from the country about, for example, hospital treatment and the number of deaths from corona disease.

On Wednesday, the European Union urged its member states to require a negative corona test result less than 48 hours old from all passengers arriving from China.

The news is updated.

