Coronavirus Minister Kiuru at the Estates House: I assume that this crisis must be resolved by May at the latest

Decisions on the vaccination schedule will be made later this week.

The proposal of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on the order of vaccination was consultation, which ended on Tuesday. According to Kiuru, the ministry is now preparing a proposal based on the statements.

In addition to the vaccination order, the board’s deliberations will be discussed continuation of corona operations and vaccination status.

“Personally, I assume that this crisis must be resolved by May at the latest,” Kiuru said, referring to the interest rate crisis.

Shadow The vaccination situation is due, among other things, to the fact that the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson said that it would suspend the supply of its coronary vaccine to Europe. This is a precautionary measure based on suspected blood clots associated with the vaccine.

“It’s a big blow, of course, even though those numbers are pretty small as we would have gotten during the spring as planned. It would be good to have many vaccines in the range of remedies, and that is important in that regard. We cannot afford to compromise on health safety, ”Kiuru said.

Government there are also things about next week’s frame rally on the table. Minister of Culture Annika Saarikon (center) says that the purpose is to discuss the compensation of Veikkaus’ income today.

Saarikko has previously hesitated to leave the government if the center’s goals are not realized in a framework dispute. Saarikko was also asked about the matter at the Estate House.

“There are very important discussions ahead about the government’s common outlook on how to rebuild Finland,” Saarikko said.

However, he said he was confident that a common vision could be found.

The same was said by the Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd). According to him, there is a lot of common vision in the government.

Multi The ministers who came to the estate house for negotiations were pleased with the improvement in the corona situation.

According to Haatainen, the restaurant closure, which ends on Sunday, has helped curb the epidemic.

“The goal of being able to push infections down has been achieved very well. Infections among young adults in the Hus area have dropped significantly, by 40 percent, according to weekend data. ”

Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left), on the other hand, was pleased that high school and vocational students in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area have been able to return to partial contact education.

“Schools and families have finally received positive messages about how young people have been like being born again when they have entered their own school community.”

At the same time, Saramo warned against premature lifting of restrictions. He appealed that everyone would be able to keep safety gaps and masks.

Transport- and the Minister of Communications Timo Harakka (sd) said the government will also discuss measures to address cybersecurity challenges in Wednesday’s talks. Cyber ​​security came to the fore especially last autumn, when a data breach was made at the Psychotherapy Center Vastamo.

According to Haraka, the mid-term conflict should provide clear guidelines for improving cyber security.