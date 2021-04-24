Almost two weeks after catching the coronavirus, Miguel Lifschitz began receiving mechanical respiratory assistance in a private sanatorium in Rosario. The former governor of Santa Fe suffered a decline in health this Saturday while he is under treatment in an intensive therapy room, according to those who are in charge of his care.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies of the Province I had entered the sanatorium on Monday to undergo a series of exams, in order to assess your health. Based on the results, the doctors decided that he would stay in a general care room to closely monitor his progress.

Two days after being admitted, Lifschitz was transferred to the intensive care sector. Spokesmen for the former mayor of Rosario specified that he had a picture of “pulmonary compromise” compatible with covid-19. This Friday, specialists carried out new studies to reevaluate the 65-year-old legislator’s treatment strategy, and finally opted to provide him with greater therapeutic support.

Concern for the health of the leader of the Socialist Party (PS) has grown in recent days as a result of his hospitalization and the issue was even addressed by President Alberto Fernández during his recent visit to Rosario. During the act he shared with Governor Omar Perotti, the president confessed that he was not aware of the illness of the provincial deputy and expressed, dismayed: “I send you a huge hug and I beg for your improvement“.

Lifschitz began to feel the first symptoms of coronavirus two weeks ago and decided to isolate himself preventively. On Sunday, April 11, he confirmed the diagnosis of the test through social networks, although at that time his general health was good.

After the first week of quarantine at his home, the Santa Fe legislator was the main absent in the internal elections of socialism. Last Sunday, the list that his sector put together was imposed with the candidacy of Mónica Fein. The former mayor of Rosario defeated Roy Cortina and Eduardo Di Pollina in the dispute and will become the first president in the history of the Pink Party at the national level.

On the night of the elections, the leader of the Progressive Front participated in a meeting by videoconference to celebrate the result. Later, he sent an online message highlighting the “great triumph” at the polls. In addition, he considered that the renewal of authorities “will allow them to regain hope in a social democratic project for Argentina.”

Together with former governor Antonio Bonfatti, Lifschitz was one of the architects of a victory that reinforces the position of the PS as a member of a third electoral coalition. In this way, those who proposed approaches towards Together for Change or the Front of All lost ground. At the beginning of the year, the provincial deputy had stated interest in being a candidate for national senator in the next elections to regain the place they lost in 2015, when the term of Rubén Giustiniani ended.

Rosary beads. Correspondent.

