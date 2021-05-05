After presenting stability in his clinical picture over the weekend, with a pulmonary compromise caused by covid-19, the former governor of Santa Fe Miguel Lifschitz suffered a “clinical deterioration, with signs of instability”. His table, according to the medical reports that were offered in the last days, is “critical”.

The socialist leader has been suffering from the disease since April 10. Eight days later he had to be admitted to a sanatorium in Rosario and since last April 23 he has been connected to a respirator.

“He presented in the last hours a clinical deterioration, with signs of instability, within the framework of his critical picture due to the Covid 19 that he is going through. The patient continues to be admitted to the intensive care room, receiving all the corresponding therapeutic strategies, with the support of mechanical respiratory assistance ”, indicated the last known medical report on Wednesday, after noon.

Miguel Lifschitz is hospitalized with coronavirus in Rosario. Photo Guillermo Rodriguez Adami

Lifschitz himself communicated, through social networks, that he had been infected with coronavirus. “Yesterday I started with some symptoms and today I took the Covid19 test and it came back positive. I’m fine overall. For a few days I will be isolated, “he commented on April 11.

The first week he was kept at home, monitored by doctors, but a deterioration forced him to be transferred to the sanatorium to do the first studies. In 18 days his health experienced deterioration, although for a few days he managed to stabilize.

His painting generated the concern of President Alberto Fernández, who during a visit he made to Rosario dedicated a few words to him.

“I send you a huge hug and I beg for your improvement,” said the president.

The former governor of Santa Fe and former mayor of Rosario in two terms, has 65 years and at the time of contracting the disease, he had not yet been vaccinated.

Last February, when asked about the issue, the current provincial legislator assured that the vaccine would be applied, but that it would be done “when it is appropriate and appropriate.”

In Santa Fe, and according to the inoculation program that is being developed, doses are currently being applied to people over 60 years of age.

DD