Coronavirus Middle-aged Max Hayden runs a million-dollar business by continuing to sell products that are in dire need of the world – This is how his parents react to the hustle and bustle

Among other things, Max Hayden has sold new Playstation 5 consoles at more than double the retail price. His business has a turnover of more than $ 1.7 million. At the same time, it also annoys many.
Sarah E. Needleman The Wall Street Journal
2:00 | Updated 7:06
For many for video game enthusiasts, the game console shortage of 2020–2021 has been a big problem. For high school students To Max Hayden it has been a great business opportunity.
He has bought and resold dozens of new Playstation and Xbox devices. He has charged up to $ 1,100 per game console. The price is more than double the $ 500 retail price.
