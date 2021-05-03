Coronavirus Miami school rises in favor of vaccine opponents – owner shared conspiracy theories and banned vaccinated teachers from hugging students

The rate of coronary vaccination is waning in the United States, although thousands of free times are available at vaccination points.

Florida The Centner Academy in Miami rose to popularity with vaccine opponents last week when the school’s founder banned teachers and other staff from taking coronavirus vaccines.

According to a message sent to parents of students last Monday, the school will not hire anyone who has been vaccinated, say, among other things: The New York Times and Miami Herald. Those teachers who have already taken the vaccine are allowed to continue their work. However, they are not allowed to go near students or hug them.

According to the news agency AP, the school with her husband founded Leila Centner in his letter asked staff to wait for vaccination until the end of the school year, and even then prefer not to take it.

David Centner, left, cut the ribbon with his wife Leila Centner at the opening of his school in August 2019.­

School a group of TV groups appeared in the yard last week and a question about school matters was asked at a White House Question Time.

The school’s vaccine line has received a lot of media attention, as suspicions about vaccines threaten to water down the formation of a herd shelter in the United States amid the world’s largest vaccination campaign.

More than half of U.S. adults have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, but the pace is slowing. When there was fierce competition for vaccinations at the turn of the year, there are now no takers for all free vaccination runs.

Part Centner’s parents of students have threatened to take their children out of school, he says The New York Times.

In the Whatsapp discussions seen by the magazine, parents who are angry with the unscientific line have been considering alternatives to Centner together. The magazine also interviewed parents who have already gone elsewhere.

Centner School, on the other hand, tells The New York Times that the school has received hundreds of applications from like-minded teachers and even more applications from parents who want to transfer their children to an anti-vaccine school.

The private school has a preschool and the first eight school classes with a total of about 300 students. An academic year costs $ 30,000. The amount includes special services such as meditation classes and gluten-free and sugar-free food made by your own chef.

Meditation moment for guests at the opening of Centner School in August 2019.­

Leila Centner and her husband took over the school last year, after which she has quickly adapted the school to her own beliefs.

For example, Centner has criticized the use of masks, invited a vaccine skeptic to speak, and installed filters on school windows that he said blocked harmful radiation from the 5g network.

There is no scientific evidence of such a radiation hazard.

Doubtfully there are also plenty of people in the U.S. police force about vaccines, he says The Washington Post.

Police were included in the first priority group of vaccinations with health care personnel, but data published by police departments show that only about a third of police officers have taken their vaccines at many stations, the newspaper says.

I did so despite the fact that covid-19 disease was the most common cause of death for U.S. police last year. More police officers died from it than from all other causes combined.

In addition, the work of the police includes many tasks such as arrests and stops in traffic where they may infect others with the disease.

“I don’t think this is acceptable,” commented the chief of the particularly poorly vaccinated Las Vegas police force. Joe Lombardo to the magazine.