The Covid-19 pandemic is not weakening in France. On the contrary, 55 departments had to be classified as zones of active circulation of the virus and several cities are stepping up their restrictive measures. Deputies from La République en Marche (LREM) wishing to avoid another health disaster therefore propose in a column published in Sunday Newspaper, Sunday, September 20, to expand influenza vaccination. According to them, it is “of a citizen act” to everyone.

In this forum, the deputies explain in particular: “The next fight will be played on the land of the risk of a cross-epidemic. Let us avoid this confrontation by getting massively vaccinated against the flu.” Julien Borowczyk, the LREM deputy on the initiative of the platform, calls for the free flu vaccine: “The price of the vaccine can be a drag. I invite mutuals to participate in this effort by reimbursing the vaccine.”

