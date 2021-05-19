The Government of the province of Mendoza, through its Ministry of Health, Social Development and Sports, announced this Wednesday the opening of the registration to be vaccinated against the coronavirus for those over 35 suffering from comorbidities.

The authorities, on the official website, reported that those included in that group who want to be vaccinated must have a medical certificate that endorses the disease or condition that places you at risk. This requirement will be necessary both for registration and at the time of inoculation.

The province communicated that when completing the registration form, the interested parties must attach that certificate, stamped and signed by a medical professional, and that the same proof must be presented, without exception, at the time of vaccination.

Registration must be done online, through the official page of the provincial government. Once completed, the person must save the voucher that will be extended to you. Then, the Government will establish the schedule and communicate the shifts (day, time and place) through the email of the registrants.

In addition, the administration detailed which are the comorbidities or conditions considered risky in the face of covid-19:

–Obesity type II and III, with a BMI of 35 or more.

–Diabetes type 1 and 2.

– COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

– Severe asthma.

– Cystic fibrosis.

– Down’s Syndrome.

– HIV.

– Tuberculosis active.

– Intellectual and developmental disabilities.

– Oncological and oncohematological disease active or with 12 months of diagnosis.

– People on the waiting list for solid organ transplant.

– Arterial hypertension.

– Cardiovascular disease: heart failure, coronary heart disease, valvular heart disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension.

– Chronic kidney disease: including patients on chronic dialysis.

– Chronic respiratory disease: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, interstitial lung disease, and severe asthma.

– Cirrhosis.

“High risk”

This Wednesday, the national government changed the classification of most of Mendoza’s departments: from “epidemiological and sanitary alarm” it passed them to the least serious “high epidemiological health risk”.

By provision of the Ministry of Health, six departments of Greater Mendoza (Capital, Godoy Cruz, Luján, Guaymallén, Las Heras and Maipú) were excluded from the sanitary and epidemiological alarm zone, as were Lavalle, General Alvear, Junín, Rivadavia, San Martín, San Rafael and Tunuyán.

Since May 1, President Alberto Fernández had established new parameters to define health risk in each province of the country, based on four categories: low risk, medium risk, high risk and epidemiological and health alarm. In this last category, the one with the greatest restrictions, the Greater Mendoza area had been placed.

However, Governor Rodolfo Suárez then did not comply with the measures ordered by the national Executive Power, which included the suspension of face-to-face classes, as well as the closure of certain commercial, sports, recreational and cultural activities. In this way, in Mendoza the presence in the classrooms was maintained.

LGP