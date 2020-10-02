Since the obligation to close at 10 p.m., Philippe Sallabery, bar manager Parisian loses, 30% of its turnover. “This is normal and not normal. We will apply and we will stick to what the government says“, he explains, a bit pessimistic. A fatalist shared by his clients: “It’s normal to wait a bit, there are a lot of businesses that have been affected a lot and that could still be affected with this new closure“, testifies this consumer.



On the morning of Thursday, October 1, the mayors of Lyon (Rhône), Paris (Ile-de-France) Lille (North) and Grenoble (Isère), metropolises classified in enhanced alert zones, have requested a reprieve from the Prime Minister. “The closing time of the bars at 10 p.m. did not seem appropriate to us. This is a measure that we believe should be relaxed, in exchange of course, for greater rigor in compliance with health rules.“explains Grégory Doucet, mayor of Lyon. “The Prime Minister gave us […] fifteen full days without new measures. We will do everything with the president of the metropolis to continue to communicate. To tell people ‘watch out, it’s getting very serious‘“, said Martine Aubry, mayor of Lille.