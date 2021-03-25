Coronavirus Mayor Vapaavuori criticizes the government’s proposal: “Is it really justified to restrict children and young people from pursuing hobbies?”

The number of infections has decreased somewhat compared to last week, but according to Vapaavuori, it is still too early to assess whether this is a permanent turn for the better.

Helsinki mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) criticizes the government’s restrictions on movement from the perspective of children and young people.

In his press conference on Thursday, Vapaavuori stated that the proposal on movement restrictions causes “confusion”.

“The impression is that libraries have to be closed. and to suspend all children’s hobbies. This is confusing because the government, when defining the confinement a few weeks ago, stated very clearly that it will no longer target restrictive measures against children and young people, ”Vapaavuori said.

According to Vapaavuori, the continuation of children’s and young people’s hobbies must continue to be secured.

“We consider it important that Parliament thinks very carefully whether it is really justified to restrict the access of children and young people to hobbies and the limited opening of hobbies.”

In the event of an epidemic According to Vapaavuori, cautiously optimistic signs appear. The incidence rate in Helsinki is 476, and the number of infections has fallen somewhat compared to last week, he said.

“On the other hand, we are now at a stage where two and a half weeks have passed since the start of the so-called closure and, above all, the closure of restaurants, so by that time a turnaround should take place.”

According to Vapaavuori, the hospital situation in the city of Helsinki is “well under control”.

The Valley Hospital currently can treat 27 coronary patients. It is possible to increase the number of corona patients in the Valley to more than 90.

In Helsinki, it is also possible to open a reserve hospital for corona patients. According to Vapaavuori, however, it is not topical in these prospects.

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency On Thursday, Traficom issued an order that the number of public transport passengers should be limited to a maximum of half of the maximum permitted number of passengers.

According to Vapaavuori, Traficom’s decision will in practice not affect the current opportunities for city residents to use public transport.

“The order may seem harsh, but in practice the situation is that HSL [Helsingin seudun liikenne] passenger numbers have been at around 20% of their maximum in recent weeks. Only at momentary peak times have passenger numbers been half the maximum. ”

Traficom’s decision on the restriction is valid until April 25. The order does not apply to passengers born in 2005 and after.

According to Free Mountain, HSL will not reduce its flights due to new restrictions.

“It is essential to ensure that many professionals, such as nurses, police and early childhood education staff, who are also relevant to crisis management, have access to work smoothly and safely.”

On Wednesday, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group decided that the 7th-9th grades of secondary schools and and secondary schools. classes will continue until Easter over April 5th. The continuation of distance learning after Easter is scheduled to be decided next week at the latest.

Helsinki has used a survey to map the effects of distance learning in secondary education. According to the survey, prolonged distance learning at the secondary level has made it more difficult to progress and impaired mental well-being, Vapaavuori said in his information.

56 percent of high school students who responded to the survey said they experience depression almost every day or more. About a third of vocational school students often experienced depression.

On the other hand, according to the survey, distance learning was suitable for some students and study difficulties had decreased during the year.

“Still, the cumulative challenges, problems, and social worries as distance learning continues to grow, grow, and grow. These results should be taken seriously, ”Vapaavuori said.

Free mountain also said in his info about the measures planned for the restaurant industry with a view to the coming summer.

The maximum opening hours of the terraces will be fixed until 11 pm, and light-duty terraces will no longer require a permit. In addition, the city facilitates the use of parking spaces as a terrace area.

The opening of the terraces naturally requires that the corona situation improve substantially and it is possible to lift the restrictions, Vapaavuori said.