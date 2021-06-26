Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, may have started to spread in China earlier than previously thought, as early as October 2019, two months before the first known case of the disease in the Chinese city of Wuhan , points out a new study.

Researchers at the University of Kent, UK, used conservation science methods to estimate the date of emergence of the new coronavirus and concluded that the pathogen appeared between early October 2019 and mid-November of the same year, with the latest date. likely being November 17, according to article published this Friday (25) in the scientific journal PLOS Pathogens. According to the authors, the coronavirus had already spread beyond China in January 2020.

These results support previous studies indicating that the first cases of new coronavirus infections occurred before the officially identified first cases of the disease in early December in Wuhan.

This week, an American researcher retrieved genetic data from samples collected from the first cases of the infection in Wuhan, which had disappeared from a scientific database, and reported that they support the hypothesis that the virus was already circulating before the market-related cases of Wuhan seafood.

Other scientific evidence already pointed to an earlier appearance of the virus that causes Covid-19. Also in May 2020, researchers performed genome and mutation analyzes of the new coronavirus and stated that the virus infected the first humans probably between October 6 and December 11, 2019, and spread rapidly around the world after the first infection.

Another June 2020 study took a curious approach, observing satellite images of movement in Wuhan hospitals and analyzing Google searches for words related to Covid-19 symptoms. Although the study has several limitations, the researchers also concluded that Sars-CoV-2 may have circulated in China earlier than it was known, possibly as early as August 2019.

A World Health Organization (WHO) survey of China, published in March, also acknowledged that there may have been sporadic human-to-human infections prior to the Wuhan outbreak.

interesting method

Virologist David Robertson, director at the Virus Research Center in Glasgow (Scotland), who was not involved in the study now published in PLOS Pathogens, says the British researchers’ methods offer a chronological estimate for the first human-to-human transmissions of the new coronavirus similar to that offered by a study published last year in the journal. science.

The analysis published in Science concludes that human-to-human transmission of the virus must have first occurred between mid-October and mid-November 2019 in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. “Although there is nothing very new in the PLOS Pathogens article, the ecological model used by the researchers supports this sophisticated evolutionary analysis, which indicates that the method [usado pela equipe] is reasonable,” Robertson told the press at the Science Media Center (SMC).

Ben Neuman, director of Biological Sciences at Texarkana University in the US, agrees that the study published now is more notable for the method used than for its conclusions, which are in line with previously published studies. “It seems that, however you see, the first case occurred around November, somewhere in China,” the expert told SMC. “This study does not pinpoint the location of the first case in China, nor does it identify previous hosts of progenitor viruses similar to Sars-CoV-2 [animais que teriam carregado os ‘ancestrais’ mais próximos do novo coronavírus]. To answer these questions, we certainly need more genetic data on similar viruses wherever they are found,” Neuman said.