Mathematician, Antoine Houlou-Garcia calls to be careful with figures, especially epidemiological mathematics. Throughout history, doctors and politicians have used these figures for information, but also for political purposes.

“At the start of the Covid-19 crisis in Europe in early 2020, everyone relied on the figures for China when they are completely false. We cannot believe that we are putting quarantine in a province of 60 million inhabitants with only 10,000 dead, it is absurd“, he gives as an example on Franceinfo Monday, September 7.

“Physicians recognize that they cannot make realistic predictive models. They cannot afford it. But they are under political, media and citizen pressure. They can’t afford to let something bad go by, so they put the settings in the red“, explains this teacher at the University of Trento (Italy).

To improve, “it would be necessary, according to him, to define a common international nomenclature, to harmonize”. “Sometimes you also have to know how to do without numbers and inaccurate statistics “, concludes Antoine Houlou-Garcia, author of the book The hypocritical theorem.

