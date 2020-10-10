Coronavirus Mass exposure in a spiritual event: Dozens of people became infected with coronavirus in Jyväskylä

More than a hundred people from all over Jyväskylä took part in the event.

In Jyväskylä 30 new coronary infections have been diagnosed last night and this morning, the city said in a statement. Infections are based on mass exposure in a private spiritual event.

The 13 infections already detected in Jyväskylä earlier this week are largely related to the same occasion. Infection rates will continue to rise, as the results of all those who attended the event have not yet been obtained.

“Tests have been taken yesterday and those results have not yet been obtained. There will probably be co-infections, but I can’t say in detail how many new infections are coming. However, inevitably some, ”says the doctor responsible for infectious diseases in Jyväskylä Ilkka Käsmä says.

According to the press release, more than a hundred people attended the event on September 27th. The event was attended by families with children and young people from all over Jyväskylä.

The background to the mass exposure began to emerge with the individual infections that occurred this week. In the follow-up work, it was quickly noticed that the individual infected had attended the same event. Healthcare then decided to test all those who attended the event.

“The participants in the event have already been reached in the middle of this week and the sampling was targeted at them,” Käsmä says.

In the press release it is reported that infection surveillance work is currently underway in health care. During the day, it will become clear how extensive quarantines will be caused by the cluster of infections in Jyväskylä.

Käsmä says that during this day, the city is personally in contact with all the people who have continued to be exposed to the infection. The city says it will report on the quarantine situation during the day.

“Now this has become a big cluster, and we will probably have to quarantine some school classes and kindergarten groups. Today we are in touch with them. It’s terrible there, ”Käsmä says.

However, Käsmä estimates that the overall situation in Jyväskylä with regard to the coronavirus is currently good.

“Even now, the exposed and sick group is a limited group. As such, the situation is still in place, ”Käsmä says.