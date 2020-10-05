In Marseille and Aix-en-Provence (Bouches-du-Rhône), restaurants will be able to reopen, under certain conditions. The tables will be spaced out, notebooks will have to note the customers and the closing cannot exceed 10 p.m. Frédéric Jeanjean, restaurateur, is relieved: “As professionals we are used to standards and hygiene issues. It is clear that we are going to do everything to preserve the health and safety of both our employees and our customers.”

After a week of strong mobilization, the reopening of restaurants in Aix and Marseille gives hope to the profession, which prefers to open with restrictions, rather than remain closed. On the terrace, customers are smiling again: “Finally, we live again. There is the sun and there is the pleasure of meeting up with friends and being able to go to a restaurant. This midday, we will go to the restaurant”, testifies a client.

The JT

The other subjects of the news