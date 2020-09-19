Théo Souman, journalist for France 2 is live from Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), where “The situation remains critical in Marseille hospitals, doctors fear that it will last several weeks or several months. It is to hold that a vast recruitment campaign has been launched by the AP-HM”. These hires would open more intensive care beds for coronavirus patients. But applications are scarce, causing tension in the hospital.

“The new beds that can be opened are not resuscitation beds, they are beds called continuous surveillance, that can be transformed into resuscitation beds, but you need staff. To open five beds, you need a dozen nurses “, explains Professor Nicolas Bruder. To face the second wave, Marseille hospitals are recruiting urgently. They lack nurses, doctors, but also laboratory technicians.

The JT

The other subjects of the news