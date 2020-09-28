In Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), Sunday, September 27, solidarity was in order in the bars and restaurants of the city on the eve of their closure linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. Around a nightcap or a last meal, the people of Marseille have massively supported the restaurant sector. “It was very important to be there to support our trading friends, because there are other ways to confine people. I think people are going to want to come together as a family and without security“, says a customer.

These closures were not made without tension. One restaurant has chosen to keep its opening. “For the manager, it is a kind of militant act. You should know that this non-compliance with the prefectural decree remains in the minority in Marseille“Says the journalist of France Televisions Sonia Boudjamaa live from Marseille Monday noon.

