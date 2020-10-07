Coronavirus Marin: Government to discuss changes to the Communicable Diseases Act next week in evening school – opposition also involved

“I have invited to the school also representatives of the opposition parties, because the issue is important, and it is important to have a parliamentary debate.”

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Twitter on Twitter that next Wednesday, the government will discuss at its evening school an extensive package of reforms to the Communicable Diseases Act, which has been prepared in recent months and whose opinion round has just ended.

Already on Tuesday, Marin told the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health that the government is also preparing a comprehensive package of measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

Also Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) has referred in his speeches to this entity, which is due to be negotiated by the government next Thursday morning.

The aim is to clarify and consolidate the restrictive measures currently being taken in the regions with national guidelines and recommendations, for example on public events, restrictions on gatherings and teleworking, and also on distance learning.

Infectious Diseases Act the proposed amendments have just returned from a wide-ranging consultation.

The main aim of the amendments to the “Normal Act” is to be able to regionally prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic without having to return to exceptional circumstances and introduce a contingency law, as was done in the spring.

The temporary amendments to the law on communicable diseases are due to enter into force as soon as possible, ie already this year. They would be valid until the end of June next year.

However, there is still a lot to weigh and file on the proposed amendments, as the opinions were heavily criticized, for example, for the limits of competence.

Feeling changes in the arrangements for social and health services could henceforth be decided nationwide by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

Regionally, during an exceptional pandemic, the regional government agency could order a municipality or other provider of social services, for example, to increase the number of care places and to take care of non-residents as well.

In the round of opinions in particular, traders considered the proposed powers for municipalities and regional government agencies to be excessive.

Some commentators were of the opinion that restrictions on extreme situations would interfere with citizens’ fundamental rights and freedom of establishment even more than the emergency law.

The toughest means of controlling the disease are intended for situations where the pandemic is so bad that Hygiene measures or restrictions on the number of customers no longer help.

Municipality or a regional government agency could require that close contact with customers should be prevented in stores, swimming pools, and libraries.

Roughly avoiding contact would apply roughly to indoor spaces with more than ten people and outdoor spaces with more than 50 people. The obligation would also apply to individual events.

The powers of municipalities and regional government agencies would increase so that they could even close public spaces in shopping malls and halve the maximum number of passengers on buses.

For example, swimming pools and libraries could be partially or completely closed for a fixed period of one month at a time.

Unclear several commentators have argued that shopping centers are also listed in the sectors that would be affected by a possible closure of customer premises.

Councilor Kirsi Ruuhonen however, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has emphasized that the closure would only apply to public areas of shopping malls, such as playgrounds, not to the shops themselves.

Some commentators have interpreted that, in practice, closing down shopping malls would also mean closing down the shops located in them.

Regional government agencies have pointed out that it is difficult to assess closure needs by industry, but it would be better to assess only by region.

For example, libraries could not be closed on as light a basis as even museums or concert halls.

“A spa, ski resort, bowling alley, congress and event hall, amusement or theme parks cannot be kept open at all if customers cannot be accommodated,” says Mara Tourist and Restaurant Services, for example.