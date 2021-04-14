Coronavirus Marin drove restrictions on movement, saying THL considered them necessary – but Salminen, THL, told the Constitutional Committee that other alternatives were sufficient.

The Ministry of Justice also proposed to the Prime Minister’s Office to limit contacts, now the ministries disagree on the meaning of the proposal.

Health and Director of the Department of Welfare (THL) Mika Salminen presented surprising information at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs at the end of March. He said when asked that instead of the restrictions on movement proposed by the government, a sufficient effect would also be achieved by limiting the most essential risks of infection, such as restrictions on gathering private events and closing services. Salminen confirms his message to BTI.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) had stated a few days earlier in a referendum debate in Parliament that the THL had assessed that restrictions on movement were necessary to control the epidemic and secure the carrying capacity of health care.

Two weeks ago, the Constitutional Committee overthrew the restrictions on movement planned by the government because of constitutional problems. In the Marin-led Prime Minister’s Office, preparations were made in secret, and consideration of alternatives remained thin.

Government The Chancellery (VNK) continues to emphasize that the THL has put forward a restriction on freedom of movement as the only option to curb the epidemic.

“The THL papers submitted to us have seen the restriction of freedom of movement as the only effective option in that situation,” says the Legislative Adviser. Sanna Helopuro from the Prime Minister’s Office to BTI.

Also Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti at his press conference last week, he referred to a report which the Committee on Constitutional Affairs had received during the examination of the proposal, but of which he himself was not aware in advance.

Salmisen According to THL, there was a clear perception in the government negotiation that restricting gatherings in people’s homes and private events was too difficult and that a similar difficulty was associated with closing down retail outlets and services.

In its written statement to the Constitutional Affairs Committee, THL agreed with the reasons set out in the explanatory memorandum to the Government’s proposal as to why other possible individual and targeted measures can no longer replace the restrictions described in the Government’s proposal.

According to Salminen, THL’s understanding of the matter during the preparation had been that point-to-point adjustment was not considered possible, or at least it was considered too difficult and slow.

Salminen reminds that THL’s task is not even to assess “regulatory technical routes”, but it is up to the ministries and the government.

“THL’s task is to identify the risks of infection and assess the effectiveness of legislative proposals by lawmakers to prevent infections,” says Salminen.

THL has therefore assessed and calculated the effects of the movement restrictions proposed by the Prime Minister’s Office on the progress of the epidemic. Alternative means had not been adequately assessed in the government’s proposal.

VNK’s Helopuro says it does not know of an alternative model that would be similar and as effective as the proposed restrictions on movement.

Government the Chancellery had already ended up proposing restrictions on movement when it properly involved other ministries in the preparations at the last minute over the weekend before the government’s proposal was made.

That weekend, on Saturday, March 20, the Department of Justice (OM) tried to propose an alternative implementation model for movement restrictions. Chief of Staff of the Ministry Pekka Timonen according to the proposal, the regulation was based on restrictions on assembly and not on restrictions on movement. In the proposal requested by STT, the law is based on the bill in the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The starting point was quite similar to what the Constitutional Committee would have required from the end result,” Timonen tells STT.

According to Timonen, the proposal was considered easier to implement in the Ministry of Justice.

“But then it didn’t match the mandate the colleague had,” he says, referring to the Undersecretary of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Timo LankinenTo the rapporteur of the bill.

VNK: n According to Helopuro, the model proposed by the Ministry of Justice did not differ much from the model of the Chancellery.

“It was based more on close contact, but in practice it looked very much the same as the model we created was,” he says.

According to Helopuro, the Ministry of Justice had also stated that the proposal comes quite late.

“We had the preparation of the presentation on a common platform with several ministries in full swing,” he says.

According to Helopuro, the idea of ​​close contact was included in the title and second article of the government’s proposal.

STT has repeatedly asked for an interview with Prime Minister Marin and Undersecretary of State Lankinen regarding the preparation of restrictions on movement, but they have been reluctant to comment.

Docent of Constitutional Law Pauli Rautiainen says that the person making the proposal from the Ministry of Justice has clearly understood the serious problems associated with restrictions on movement. However, according to Rautiainen, the proposal will not save the government’s plans, as the basic layout remains the same and does not call into question the entire proposal of the government.

“The problems are so deep in the basic solutions of the draft proposal on the table at that stage that the version of the government proposal that was commented on by the Ministry of Justice could not have been saved in any other way than by putting it on,” Rautiainen says.

“The official who made these changes has been faced with an impossible task. The Ministry of Justice should have pressed the delete (delete key) on the entire package and start writing new ones, ”he continues.

Rautiainen according to the existence of the paper indicates a very serious failure of the drafting of the law.

“It says that the starting point for the drafting of the law has lacked the kind of weighing of options that should be part of the starting point for the drafting of the law, or something has happened during the preparation in March that we don’t know about,” he says.

On March 25, the government submitted a proposal to Parliament on restrictions on movement. The proposal of the Ministry of Justice is dated March 20.

According to Docent Rautiainen, at that time it would have been possible to rewrite the presentation in such a way that private events would have been restricted if they were to be addressed.

STT requested information from the Prime Minister’s Office on the material of the working group that had prepared the restrictions on movement, which had considered the realization of fundamental rights. There was very little material. Head of the Session Unit of the Prime Minister’s Office Arno Liukkonen asked on March 4 by email for help from a professor of constitutional law Tuomas Ojanen.

Mr Ojanen was asked for help as to whether any restrictions on movement should be provided for under Article 23 of the Constitution or under Article 118 of the Standby Act. Ojanen only briefly commented on the matter in the e-mail due to his haste. According to him, both options are possible, but a law enacted under Article 23 of the Constitution would provide better opportunities to regulate various necessary matters and Article 118 of the Standby Act is not an ideal norm base.

The Ministry of Justice and Chancellor of Justice Pöysti also commented in writing on the choice of law and article.

The VNK concluded that preparations for restrictions on movement would begin under Article 23 of the Constitution. Only Chancellor of Justice Pöysti stated in writing about the restrictions on movement.

BTI does not know whether legal aid was requested from legal scholars other than Ojanen during the preparation, but at least no information was received in writing.