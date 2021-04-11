Coronavirus March was the worst epidemic month in Turku – Map shows Turku coronavirus infections by postal code area

In March, the virus spread in the vicinity of the Turku shipyard, in the dormitories of exchange students and in Varissuo.

In Turku a record, about 1,500 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed in March. The previous record was for December, when more than 850 infections were recorded.

During March, the city’s incidence rate hurt close to Helsinki’s incidence.

Where were the outbreaks in the city located and what are the background factors known about them?

HS asked the City of Turku for information on infections by postcode area. The city compiles regional statistics on new infections on a monthly basis. According to it, the city’s coronary infections are concentrated in a few zip code areas.

Student Village (zip code 20540) more than 200 new infections were detected in the area during the month. The number was raised to a record level by a cluster of infections uncovered in March, where the virus spread among exchange students.

Infections of exchange students were also recorded in other areas, such as Vasaramäki (20720), where a dormitory set up last month is located. The number of Vasaramäki infections quadrupled compared to February.

“A variant of the South African variant that appears to be susceptible to infection spread among the students,” the infectious disease doctor Jutta Peltoniemi The city of Turku says.

About 80 percent of the city’s infections are from the British variant of the coronavirus. It is also more susceptible to the previous virus strain.

Population in proportion, the highest number of infections was found in March in the postcode area of ​​Pansion and Perno (20240). The background of these infections is the infection cluster at Turku Shipyard.

“A lot of work has been done in the area and at the shipyard to control the infections, so presumably the situation will calm down this month,” says Peltoniemi.

The yard’s infection cluster has also been reflected in the Pahaniemi area (20210), where 65 new infections were detected during March.

The number of infections acquired by foreigners cannot be determined from statistics, at least not easily. If the infected person does not have a permanent address in Finland, he or she will be registered according to the postal code of the test site.

“Therefore, some foreigners register in Turku. It is only acceptable that in larger cities, non-urban residents are included in the statistics. ”

Infections regional monitoring has helped the Turku health authorities to target activities within the city. When a large number of new infections were detected in the center of Turku (20100) last autumn, counseling was targeted at universities.

Perhaps the most additional measures have been targeted at the Varissuo area (20610), where the highest number of infections has been detected this year.

There are a lot of people with an immigrant background living in the area.

“We have had co-operation with the Finnish Red Cross, and the native-speaking employees of the education industry have set out to talk about the corona and protection. In addition to this, shops in the area, for example, have shared information and masks. ”

Peltoniemi says that in Turku there has been co-operation with various immigrant groups and they have actively exported information to their own communities.

“This cooperation will also be continued on coronary vaccinations.”

Varissuon infections show how household size affects infections. While more than 60 percent of households in the downtown area are single-person households, Varissuo has a large number of large families with children.

“We know that Korona is most susceptible to those living in the same household, so in Varissuo the virus has often spread within the same family,” says Peltoniemi.

He recalls that monitoring infection rates by region does not show the full picture of the epidemic, as testing increases the number of infections detected.

“When we had a difficult corona phase in December and the infection rates in Varissuo were really high, the need for hospital care remained small. This was explained by the fact that we had a low test threshold and we also tested asymptomatic, ”says Peltoniemi.

In some areas of Turku, only a few dozen infections are diagnosed each month.

“That doesn’t mean there is no risk of infection in the area. The statistics show the postal code of the affected home, but it does not tell the place of infection, which can be a workplace, for example. ”

Town’s the epidemic situation is now easing thanks to strict restrictive measures. Last month, the incidence rose to over 400. Incidence refers to the number of infections per 14,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

As recently as a couple of weeks ago, more than 400 infections were diagnosed in the city during the week. During Easter week, 209 new infections were recorded. On Friday, the incidence rate was 243.7.