Coronavirus Many families now spend weeks in quarantine – HS listed the best isolation tips

An official quarantine decision is not easy to obtain, as the trace of infection is completely congested in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Quickly the spreading omicron transformation now spreads infections but also causes a lot of exposure. In the metropolitan area, there are up to thousands of corona infections every day and the incidence rate is at a historically high level. However, most get the disease mildly.

So a large number of people are now quarantined at home. Official, not everyone has a quarantine decision, as the tracing of infections in the Helsinki metropolitan area is completely congested.

According to the guidelines of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), those who have received a positive home test should isolate themselves for 10 days so that the counting begins from the onset of symptoms.

Helsinki Living in Malminkartano with his girlfriend and four Rescue cats Simo in Kärje is currently in the second week of isolation.

Last Friday, the tip got time for an official corona test after getting sick for a few days first. The next day, information about the positive result popped into the phone.

“I noticed right away that this is it now. I’ve never been so stuffy. It felt like the front of the face had been closed, ”Kärki describes his corona symptoms.

Now Kärje’s well-being is already pretty good, but he plans to stay in isolation for at least the end of the week.

Simo Kärki has enjoyed quarantine because life has been more relaxed.

Tip reports that he completed the infection tracking form immediately after receiving a positive test result. However, he could have expected that the call from the congested infection tracking would hardly be heard immediately.

However, Kärki hopes to receive an official quarantine decision, as he would need the right to a communicable disease allowance for his job.

However, apart from financial annoyance and illness itself, Kärki has enjoyed being quarantined. They have had corona tests with their partner but otherwise stayed at home.

“I have so much to do with my work with people and anyway, life is often about running from place to place, so this has been just awesome. I’m not bored. ”

However, Kärki points out that he is in a lucky position. He is not alone, and the coronary symptoms were not the worst.

“Cats are happy when we’re both home.”

Also Espoo Jussi Kärkkäinen already spending his second week in quarantine.

“Positive results were obtained on Christmas Eve. That’s where Christmas started happily, ”says Kärkkäinen.

All members of the pointed family, that is, himself, his wife and two teenage sons, are now all infected in turn. Kärkkä and his wife have their last day of quarantine on Wednesday, and the children’s quarantine will also end this week.

The family survived the corona with mild symptoms, and now everyone is already feeling healthy, Kärkkäinen says. However, there is still a moment to quarantine.

“It’s going to be a little silly to sit here at home even though I’m pretty healthy. This again requires tournament resilience and the confidence that experts know what they are doing, and there is a reason for the length of quarantine. ”

Size the simultaneous quarantine of the family at the moment is also certainly asking for many nerves. Kärkkäinen describes that the isolation of the four people has been surprisingly smooth.

“Fortunately, we all have our own rooms and a yard to get out.”

The teen of the family has entertained themselves by playing and watching movies.

“They are pleased that once again there is no motto about screen time. In order for the status quo and peace to be maintained at home, one does not bother to complain all the time, ”says Kärkkäinen.

“During quarantine, you have to be a little more generous.”