Coronavirus “Man shouted, wish for peat” – Those who commented on the corona rules have even feared violence, HS polls revealed

The situation is familiar to many: in the checkout queue, someone gets a little too close, and would make a mind to remind you of the interest rate rules. What should be done then? Behavioral scientist Pilvikki Absetz answers.

Saako points out if someone doesn’t wear a mask or comes too close to public spaces, such as a store or public transportation?

Helsingin Sanomat asked readers about the matter and the result was not very encouraging. Readers who pointed out the violation of the corona restrictions said they had experienced growls, sighs, moans and mumbles, as well as reactions ranging from damp, naughty and injured to violent threats.