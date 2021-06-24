AFP

Mexico City / 24.06.2021 06:05:01

How did it survive? After 40 positive tests and seven hospitalizations, Dave smith, a 72-year-old British man who was infected with the coronavirus for ten months, recounts his ordeal, considered the longest infection in the world by covid-19.

“I prayed all the time: the next one will be negative, the next one will be negative, but it never was”the retired driving instructor from Bristol, south-west England, told the BBC.

Smith became infected in March 2020, at the beginning of the first wave of the pandemic in the UK, and he remained an active carrier of the virus for around 300 days. Her immune system was weakened by leukemia, which was treated with chemotherapy in 2019.

“My energy levels quickly weakened, I couldn’t lift anything,” he recalls. “Once, I coughed for five hours without stopping (…), from five to 10 in the morning, without stopping. Imagine the effort this puts on your body” abounded.

He weighed 117 kilos but Smith lost more than 60 during the illness. “I was ready to give up” and ready to die, he says. “My wife had started organizing the funeral five times,” he told The Guardian newspaper.

“At one point, I was bedridden for two or three months. My wife had to wash and shave me in bed because I couldn’t get up.” keep going.

Smith finally received a negative test 45 days after being treated, out of compassion, for an experimental cocktail of treatments by the American group Regeneron, not authorized in the United Kingdom, the same one that the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, received.

Good news that both Smith and his wife celebrated with champagne. “We don’t drink normally, but we drank it all that night,” he says.

“It is as if they have given you a new life”, although “it is not 100% [en forma] because the covid destroyed my lungs, I run out of breath quickly “, it states.

His case is being studied by the University of Bristol.

.

Grb