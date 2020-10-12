Zinédine Zidane, Alizé Cornet, Stéphane Diagana, Marie-Amélie Le Fur: here are some names from a list of many athletes who signed a platform Sunday October 11 advocating the reopening of sports halls in France, closed due to the epidemic of coronavirus. “We have to show good judgment because today we are arresting millions of people who have made good resolutions to practice physical activity. And we know how much of a public health issue it is.”, says former athletics champion Stéphane Diagana.

The closure of this type of establishment is a real blow for the managers. The latter are already in difficulty following the confinement which had stopped their activity. To succeed in convincing the authorities and also to offer an alternative to their members, a sports hall in Rouen (Seine-Maritime) has been set up in a car park to ensure in particular the distances between each person. An outdoor session that could be part of the solutions to the problem.

