Coronavirus Madrid swims upstream, easing its restrictions: Tourists also travel to enjoy the open restaurants

Unlike many other major European cities and Spanish Autonomous Communities, Madrid will further ease interest rate restrictions this week.

Madrid

Terraces meet on a sunny day in the extreme Plaza de Santa Ana. The Autonomous Community of Madrid adheres to its liberal line on coronavirus restrictions.

The permitted number of customers for terrace tables was recently increased from four to six. Madrid’s night curfew will be postponed to 4 pm this Thursday, starting at 11 pm This will allow the area’s bars and restaurants to be open for Spanish dinner in the future, which is the rest of Europe later.

Almost all services from shops to gyms and cultural sites are open in the city, albeit with limited customer numbers.

From a glass of beer enjoyed on the terrace by the people of Madrid Eva de Frutos, 47, and Carlos Loreiro, 44, are pleased with the Madrid line. They believe most infections occur in private homes, although no rallies are allowed at home.

“Our friends in Segovia are jealous that we can have a beer on the terrace if you feel like it. Many areas where almost all business has been at a standstill still have infection readings similar to those here. I don’t believe in strict restrictions, ”says Loreiro, who works as a vascular surgeon at La Princesa Hospital.

At present, about half of the beds in the intensive care units in Madrid are in use and almost a fifth of the coronavirus tests performed are positive. Still, Loreiro feels the atmosphere at La Princesa Hospital is now more relaxed than in the early stages of a pandemic last spring. Pressure from hospitals in the area was eased by the Isabel Zendal Pandemic Hospital, which opened in December, to which coronary patients are referred.

“This has made it possible for other hospitals to focus on treating other diseases as well. People are still dying of other diseases, and they too need treatment. ”

Getting around is limited in Madrid only to certain health center districts where infection rates are increasing. In the center, life continues almost normal in relation to the conditions.

Director of the Autonomous Community of Madrid Isabel Ayuso justifies keeping restaurant companies and other businesses open on the grounds that the tight economic situation of Madriders would not worsen.

Madridian Carmen Martín says the liberal line of the regional leader divides the opinions of the townspeople.

“My own opinion is also divided. I don’t agree with Ayuson on just about anything, but on this point I understand him. The worsening of the situation is frightening, but it is good that efforts are being made to save the economy. ”

Carmen Martín does not enter restaurants.­

Martín has not met his family members for months outside in the open air. Martín, who lives near Plaza de Santa Ana, sometimes sits on the terraces or benches of the square, and is often accompanied by a 90-year-old mother. He does not step inside the restaurants.

“I think gathering outdoors is acceptable if safety distances are maintained. We are not Germany or one of the Nordic countries with a strong support system. We have to cope with this situation, which we have had to do. ”

Madrid the number of infections is currently declining.

In the last two weeks, 625 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the region per 100,000 inhabitants, while at the end of January the ratio was hovering at 1,000. Still, the number of infections in the area is more than double the high-risk limit set by the Ministry of Health, which is 250. In Spain as a whole, the figure is around 670.

For comparison: in Helsinki the figure is over 200, in Finland as a whole over 90.

The Madrid line differs from most of the Spanish Autonomous Communities. Andalusia and Valencia, for example, have prepared for the fourth wave of the coronavirus by banning all non-essential business in the evening after 6 p.m. Dozens of localities in Andalusia have so far decided to keep only grocery stores and pharmacies open.

The highest number of cases in Spain in the last two weeks has been reported in the Autonomous Community of Valencia, around 1,200. However, there has also been a clear reduction.

Spanish in neighboring France, everyday life is so far quite limited, so many French people come to enjoy the freedom of Madrid as well.

French restaurant tourism in Madrid has become more common, and the French language is heard on the city streets, especially on weekends.

Tunisian studying in Paris Eya El Ghoul, 21, arrived in Madrid with friends to spend the weekend.

“It’s really boring in Paris right now. Everything is closed, ”El Ghoul says while waiting for his friends at Plaza de Santa Ana.

Eya El Ghoul, a Tunisian living in Paris, arrived in Madrid to spend the weekend with her friends.­

In France, business has been restricted since October. With good air connections from Paris to Madrid, the Spanish city has become a popular weekend destination for young French people.

Tourists arriving in Madrid from risk areas must present a negative covid test result at the airport, but otherwise the borders of the area are open to tourists arriving from the EU.

El Ghoul, who works as a Finnish influencer and studies communication, hopes to enjoy the cafés and restaurants of Madrid over the weekend. He is in Madrid for the first time.

“The plane was full, and most seemed like tourists, so many others are sure to have the same plan.”