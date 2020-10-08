Coronavirus Madrid Court: Restrictions on movement violate fundamental rights

The court’s decision comes at a challenging time for the spread of the coronavirus, as there is a long weekend ahead when people want to leave the city. Madrid has the highest rates of coronavirus infection in all of Europe.

Spanish In Madrid, a court has declared the city’s restrictions on movement illegal. According to the movement restrictions that came into force on Friday night, residents are not allowed to leave the city except for work and school or, if necessary, for medical reasons.

The infection rate in Madrid is the highest in Europe, according to the news agency AFP: more than 700 infections per 100,000 people. Elsewhere in Spain, the 14-day cumulative infection rate was on Thursday 303.

Madrid is one of the 17 autonomous communities in Spain.

Over here is also based on the decision of the Madrid court. According to the court, the decision-making power over regional movement restrictions rests specifically with the Autonomous Communities, not the Ministry of Health, which decided on the Madrid closure last week.

If the court does not ratify the regulations of the ministry, the police cannot fine people who break the regulations.

According to a decision of the Madrid court, the regulations of the Ministry of Health “cause the public administration to violate the fundamental rights of citizens without having the force of law”.

The court’s decision only applies to restrictions on movement, he points out El País magazine. Restrictions on the opening of restaurants and the filling of customer seats, as well as the gathering of people, are not covered by the decision.

Restrictions were decided last week between the Ministry of Health and the leaders of the autonomous communities. Madrid leaders agreed to the restrictions along the teeth and appealed to the Spanish national court. That court has not yet heard the appeal.

When the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic started in march, the spanish government introduced emergency laws that imposed restrictions on movement throughout the country. The use of emergency laws ended in June, and without exception, control over public health matters rests with the Autonomous Communities.

The decision of the Madrid court comes at a challenging time for the spread of the coronavirus, with a long weekend ahead. Monday 12 October is Spanish National Day, a public holiday. On the first holiday after the summer season, people meet to head out of town: either into the mountains, the countryside, or even just the beach.

The city of Madrid is home to about 3.2 million people and the Autonomous Community of nearly seven million.

