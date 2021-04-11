Luana Volnovich, director of Pami, warned about the lack of beds in intensive care for members of the social work of retirees who have to be hospitalized for coronavirus. As he pointed out, the situation is critical both in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires.

“My medical secretary just called me to inform me that no there are beds of COVID therapy for PAMI members in CABA and we are close to 100% occupancy of therapy beds in AMBA, “published an official on his Twitter account.

Then he added: “We are in a critical moment. The increase in infections impacts the entire health system. “

Finally, he gave details about the data collected by Pami in the last hours. “We are receiving 16 thousand calls to emergencies per day, when they are usually between 5,000 and 6,000. We work in an articulated manner between the State and the private sector, but it is essential to take action fast because the growth of cases is very high, “he said.

And he closed: “Argentines and Argentines, let us be conscientious. Let us be supportive and supportive. Let us respect the care measures while the vaccination progresses. It is time to take better care of yourself.”

Before consulting Clarion, from Pami affirmed that the lack of beds in CABA corresponds to both the private and public spheres.

However, from the City they affirmed to Clarion that the therapy beds in the public system are reaching 50% occupancy. “Therefore, Pami affiliates who have capita in the City have a place,” they noted.

Volnovich’s statements were known hours after the dissemination of a request signed by Pami, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, prepaid such as Swiss Medical and OSDE, and social works such as Osecac (commerce) and Oschoca (truck drivers), in which it is claimed “drink more drastic measures to reduce transmission escalation quickly and forcefully. “

The document added that “the vertiginous increase in infections affects the entire national territory, but mainly the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), which includes the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, the Buenos Aires suburbs, La Plata and its surroundings, constituting a same sanitary framework “.

Minister Gollan, against the opposition

This Saturday, the Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Daniel Gollan, returned to polemicize this Saturday by denouncing that the referents of Together for Change are betting on “Chaos, let the whole health system explode”.

“They are people who are betting heavily on chaos, that everything explodes, that the health system explodes,” the Buenos Aires official warned.

Speaking to FM La Boca, Governor Axel Kicillof’s minister pointed, without mentioning her, against the president of PRO, Patricia Bullrich.

Gollan said that Bullrich represents the “toughest sector of the opposition” and regretted that the messages he disseminates on Twitter are “aggressive” and “are in line with an attack on public health“.

