Young people in Hamburg are hardly infected with the corona virus. A UKE study is researching corona infections in children and adolescents.

Hamburg – It’s good news, but it’s still too early to be happy. The Child study from UKE* (University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf) has produced the first results. It becomes clear: In Hamburg hardly any children have had it Coronavirus* infected. From this, the scientists conclude that the lockdown worked, as reported by 24hamburg.de.

Meanwhile, Hamburg’s showmen have to grapple with politics. Because the Hamburg Cathedral* and the Hamburg fish market fail*, they lack customers and locations. Now the district offices are blocking and not allowing carousels or auto-scooters in the city. A common solution is looming, but it only affects food stalls.

