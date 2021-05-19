Coronavirus Linnanmäki opens in two weeks, the fate of swimming pools is still open – This is how services have been opened in the Helsinki metropolitan area this week

The majority of the services are only open to certain groups of enthusiasts.

New decisions on the opening of services will be made jointly at a meeting of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Coordination Group this Thursday.

Here’s how the services are now open:

Swimming pools

Some of the swimming pools were opened on a limited basis on Monday 1955 for those born and older. All swimming pools were opened to a limited extent in Vantaa and Espoo, and the Leppävaara underground swimming pool in Espoo. Swimming pools in Itäkeskus, Pirkkola, Mäkelänrinne and Vuosaari were opened in Helsinki. All swimming pools were opened in Vantaa.

In addition, next Monday, May 24, Vantaa will exceptionally open Kuusijärvi saunas for all people over the age of 40 and older.

Indoor sports facilities

Indoor sports venues currently have limited recreational activities only for hobby groups of children and young people born in 2001 and younger. No decisions have been made to open sports halls for older age groups.

Outdoor sports venues

Outdoor activities began on a limited basis on Monday for guided groups other than children’s and young people’s hobby groups. For example, park exercises and other open and paid sports moments organized by the city began in Helsinki this week.

Competition activities

The competition for children and young people began in a limited way on Monday, May 17th. Outdoor competitions related to children’s and young people’s hobbies will be possible for those born in 2001 and younger. The potential audience for the Games will be decided separately by the regional government agency.

Adult competition is still only possible to a limited extent.

Libraries

Libraries are still open to a limited extent in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Books can be borrowed and returned from libraries as self-service. Customers are required to use a face mask indoors at the library. In addition, Helsinki’s library cars serve customers to a limited extent.

In Espoo and Vantaa, library cars are currently not in operation at all.

Museums

The Metropolitan Corona Coordination Group is due to discuss the gradual opening of cultural services at its meeting tomorrow, Thursday 20 May. Urban museums are now closed, but some private museums have opened their doors to a limited extent.

For example, the Ateneum opens its doors in advance to those who have redeemed the ticket. The National Museum is open on a limited basis and recommends purchasing an advance ticket. The Zoological Museum is closed until May 24.

Other actors

Korkeasaari is open to a limited extent for those who have booked in advance.

Linnanmäki will not open its doors later than usual until June 4th.

Restaurants and bars in Uusimaa can keep their doors open to a limited extent. Only 75% of the customer seats of the food restaurants are in use and the opening hours are between 5 am and 8 pm. However, the drink ends at 7 pm. The bars have the right to drink between 9 am and 6 pm and only half of the customer seats are in use.

At public events, the six-person limit still applies.

