The second wave hits France with full force. Despite this situation, hospitals are fighting back. The medical staff are struggling but also counting on the responsibility of each one. In Lille (North), admissions are increasing in intensive care and in emergencies, reports France 3, Thursday, October 15. The CHU even reopened a special Covid unit. “We felt that we had to switch a lot more. So we went from 10, then 18, then 38 open beds“, testifies Professor Marc Lambert, head of the Covid post-emergency service.

Marie-Christine Bouihelier, a 65-year-old Covid patient has been on oxygen for ten days. She is still very weak. When asked about her condition, she responds tit-for-tat: “Fatigue is not possible. My husband, I, my daughter-in-law and my son have all had the Covid. You have to put on the mask“, she warns. Indeed, many patients who arrive at the Lille University Hospital have been infected in the family. This is why Professor Lambert is rather favorable to the newly introduced curfew.