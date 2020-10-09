The government has decided to place the metropolises of Lille (North), Lyon (Rhône), Saint-Étienne (Loire) and Grenoble (Isère) in maximum alert zone, while the coronavirus epidemic is in full resurgence. In Lyon, reactions are mixed. On the method, if the government specifies that there has been consultation with local elected officials, the fact remains that the environmental majority loudly demanded a status quo and more education, but with 31% of patients of Covid-19 in the intensive care rooms of hospitals, Lyon metropolis will go on high alert from tomorrow morning.

With the closing of the bars, a new blow for the latter which could until then remain open until 10 pm. Also reinforcement of barrier gestures in restaurants: no more than six people per table were mentioned, or the conservation of customer files in the event of infectious outbreaks. In a little while, the prefecture must come back to all of these measures and come back to the issue of maximum gauges, limited to 1,000 people for gatherings, explains the journalist from France Télévisions, Étienne Prigent from Lyon.

