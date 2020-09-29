Monday, September 28, around 9:30 p.m. in Paris, the bars were preparing to lower the curtain. Recent health decisions relating to the coronavirus force bars located in reinforced alert zones to close at 10 p.m. If inside the bars, the rooms were already empty, a few customers were still visible on the terraces. “I find that it will lack user-friendliness in the days to come“, reacts a client Monday evening.”We will just have the right to go to work and take transport.“

A problematic closure for bars

Some customers have welcomed the measure with more ease. “The decisions were taken with the scientific council, they are people who have the knowledge and in whom we can trust“, objects a young man. Professionals in the sector are forced to apply the new rules, sometimes with regret.”We broadcast football matches, except that they play at 9 p.m. With a closing at 10 p.m., it is no longer of interest“, says Fabien Lapeyre, bar manager.

