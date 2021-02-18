Life expectancy in the United States fell one year in the first half of 2020, just after the appearance of the coronavirus that causes COVID-29 will cause the first wave of deaths.

The amount decreased particularly among minorities: Three years less for the black population, and almost two for Hispanics, according to the study published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC for its acronym in English).

“This is a significant decline,” observed Robert Anderson, the CDC’s director of statistics. “The last time anything like this was seen would have been around the 1940s. during world war II”

The black and Latino populations were the most affected by COVID in the United States. Photo: EFE

Other experts opined that the figure demonstrates the magnitude of the crisis caused by COVID-19, not only in terms of deaths caused directly by the disease but also by related factors such as heart attacks or cancer.

“The most shocking thing about these numbers is that they are only for the first half of the year … I suspect they got worse afterwards,” said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, professor of medical research at the University of California, San Francisco.

This is the first time the CDC has issued a preliminary figure on life expectancy and it is possible that the number of deaths will increase as other death certificates are registered. It is already known that 2020 was the deadliest year in the history of the United States, with more than 3 million deaths.

Life expectancy measures the number of years a person born today is likely to live. In the first half of 2020 the figure was 77.8 years compared to 78.8 in 2019. For men it was 75.1 and for women 80.5.

During the first half of 2020, COVID raged in the US. Photo: AFP

As a group, Hispanics in the United States tend to have the longest life expectancies, and the trend continued. For blacks, the figure is six years younger than whites, the first setback in a long time since since 1993 this ethnic group was slowly catching up with the whites.

Between 2019 and the first half of 2020, life expectancy decreased by 2.7 years for blacks, to 72 years. For Hispanics it decreased 1.9 years to 79.9, and for Whites it decreased 0.8 years to 78. The preliminary report did not contain data for Asians or Native Americans.

Two devastated communities

“The black and Hispanic populations of the entire United States are the ones that took the worst part of this pandemic“Bibbins-Domingo said.

They are more likely to do low-wage, front-line jobs and to live in crowded environments, where the virus is more likely to spread. He added, in turn, that “there are marked disparities other health conditions “that increase your risk of dying from COVID-19.

A COVID patient in New York is taken to the hospital. Photo: AFP

More needs to be done to distribute vaccines equitably and to improve working conditions. He also stressed that it was necessary to better protect minorities and include them in financial aid measures.

Dr. Otis Brawley, a cancer specialist and professor of public health at Johns Hopkins University, agreed.

“The focus needs to be really comprehensive to get all Americans to get proper care. And health care should be defined as prevention and treatment,” he explained.

In general, the decline in life expectancy is further proof of “our mishandling of the pandemic”Brawley said.

“We have been devastated by the coronavirus more than any other country. We are 4% of the world’s population, more than 20% of the world’s coronavirus deaths“, he lamented.

Insufficient use of masks, early dependence on drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, “which turned out to be useless,” and other errors meant that unnecessary death of many AmericansBrawley said.

“Looking ahead, we have to put into practice the most basic”, such as washing hands, physically distancing ourselves and getting vaccinated as soon as possible so that prevention is back on track, he added.

By Marilynn Marchione – The Associated Press