Monday, March 29, 2021
Coronavirus Library club: Necessary transactions in libraries are also allowed during movement restrictions

March 29, 2021
According to the club, the complete closure of libraries would cause problems for students and the disadvantaged, among others.

Finland the library club suggests that the necessary transactions in libraries should be added to the law on restrictions on movement.

According to the club, the complete closure of libraries would cause problems, among other things, for the most vulnerable people in society, who will not be able to do their necessary things if they do not have access to library computers.

A complete lockout would also be detrimental to students, many of whom say the closure of libraries hampered their studies last spring.

According to the club, limited transactions in the library are necessary for people’s mental crisis resilience.

