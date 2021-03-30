Coronavirus “Let’s queue where others are” – Emphasizing coroner vaccinations in the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku evokes conflicting feelings elsewhere in Finland

Proposals to emphasize corona vaccines in the Helsinki metropolitan area and the Turku region are provoking opposition elsewhere in the country.

In Oulu, vaccination queues sparked conflicting ideas on Tuesday.

“Let’s queue where the others are,” he said Anne Laurila, 42.

He thinks the advantage in the vaccine queue based on location feels unfair.

“Why have they crammed in there? If you mumble, then you will suffer. ”

Laurila is of the opinion that the benefit policy is not far behind in fighting the epidemic either. He thinks of the people of the provinces, like his own father in Lake Kemijärvi.

“In the same way, he expects his vaccine like the others, even though he doesn’t live in the worst outbreak.”

Laurila is at risk and would like to receive her vaccine as soon as possible.

“I was surprised that Astra Zeneca was suspended for people under 65 years of age. I would have gladly taken it. ”

Health and a National Vaccination Expert Group appointed by the Department of Welfare (THL) recommended in the second week that the distribution of coronary vaccines should take into account not only the population but also the different epidemic situations in different regions.

According to THL experts, taking the epidemic situation into account in vaccinations could reduce the number of hospital stays by up to a fifth.

Last week, THL assessed in its opinionthat targeting is feasible. According to THL, the model would reduce the need for intensive care somewhat but would not significantly curb the progression of the epidemic. According to it, the rapid progress of vaccinations in the elderly and at risk groups is a priority.

On Monday CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta however, said additional vaccines going to the worst coronavirus epidemic areas should be decided immediately.

In his opinion, additional vaccines should be directed to the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku at the same time as some people at risk are still being vaccinated elsewhere in the country.

Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo social and health leaders notedthat the emphasis of vaccinations on severe epidemic areas should be decided immediately in order to influence the severe disease situation.

The proposal for a new emphasis on coronary vaccination has been controversial both within the government and among experts.

The government is due to discuss a possible change in the vaccination schedule on Wednesday.

The metropolitan area outside the proposal for redistribution of coronary vaccines has provoked much debate.

The idea of ​​weighting vaccines is gaining understanding but more opposition. You want to stick to your own vaccines.

Director of Health of the City of Oulu Jorma Mäkitalo would put ice in the hat by speculating on the matter at this point, as there is still a long way to go before risk groups are vaccinated.

“It will take another month. The situation should then be reassessed in the light of the current epidemic situation. “

At that point, Mäkitalo would expect THL’s calculations of what is the best option for managing the epidemic. He thinks the debate is absurd at the moment in the sense that we can’t see in a month’s time.

“Then we have a much worse situation, like Estonia, where it is necessary to make regional prioritization of vaccines? Or do we have the situation that Southern Finland has calmed down with the closure measures? ”

Mäkitalo sees that from Oulu’s point of view, vaccinations have already been emphasized in southern Finland. According to him, in proportion to the number of elderly people, more vaccines have been directed to southern Finland than to Oulu.

“According to THL’s statistics, Helsinki, Tampere and Turku are significantly longer in vaccinating people over the age of 70 than we are. The differences are significant, in the order of more than 10%. ”

In Oulu and a resident of Kolari Veikko Niskanen, 65, said he leaned toward the position that if the virus can be tamed in the metropolitan area, it will help everyone.

Niskanen was leaving for Ylläs for Easter.

“I drove a bus there for a month recently and I assure you that tourists wear a mask and behave responsibly in all respects. It is useless to blame the Southerners. ”

According to Niskanen, Ylläs is coming full to Easter.

“While 27 elevators are open and parking spaces are full, there is space on every side. There is enough space. ”

He recalls that a large proportion of infections are in the metropolitan area.

“I have a relative there too. It would seem quite reasonable to target vaccinations there. ”

Own Niskanen is prepared to wait until the autumn for his vaccination.

“At the moment I’m very healthy and at best of sports. I protect myself with a mask at work and in my free time. It doesn’t matter to me, even if it’s my turn to vaccinate later. They get in first with those who are in a more acute situation. ”

Living in Muhos near Oulu Pentti Räisänen, 79, said he had already received the first dose of the vaccine and the time for booster vaccination for the first week of June.

“A double-barreled thing,” he notes of the emphasis on vaccines in the metropolitan area.

“On the other hand, they could be targeted where the disease is most prevalent, but it’s fair to give vaccines elsewhere.”

Is it worth it vaccinations emphasize severe epidemic areas if the effects are “so mild,” wonders the chief physician of the Central Finland Hospital District Juha Paloneva and refers to the explanatory memorandum to THL’s opinion.

“Do four million people need to reduce their own vaccinations voluntarily so that 1.5 million people get more? Yes, the notion of equality in Finland is sure to experience a pretty bad bump, ”he says.

Area Director for Health and Medical Services Sirpa Kaipiainen The Siun war in North Karelia is a reminder that, even at EU level, vaccines have been distributed according to population.

“If they had been divided into the worst epidemic areas, we would have been left without vaccines in Finland. Yes, we in North Karelia believe that we should be treated equally nationally. The same principles in both the EU and Finland, ”Kaipiainen says.

“We’ve had a well-functioning track that has been invested in. And yes we have the population adhering to the recommendations and restrictions excellently. We should not be penalized for being able to keep this area in a better position in the face of the epidemic. ”

Seinäjoki Social and Health Director, Chief Physician Tiina Perä points out, in turn, that the effects of vaccinations are delayed in any case. Before decisions on the new division have been made, vaccinations have been organized and vaccine protection has come into force, the epidemic situation may have already changed.

“At that point, the epidemic may have already moved elsewhere. For example, Turku may no longer have the worst epidemic situation at that stage. ”

Health managers according to him, concentrating vaccines in Uusimaa and the Turku region would be considered unfair elsewhere in the country.

Many feel that a good epidemic situation will be penalized if vaccinations are transferred from there to areas where the virus has spread badly.

“Even unknown street people have sent messages that what we are scolding here. If you just rally to go, you get more vaccines, ”says Paloneva.

“This is no small matter. Yes, it definitely evokes hot feelings. People have certain background thoughts and doubts. It is probably worth emphasizing a certain kind of social consensus and social peace. These are things that politicians will then have to decide. ”

Teppo Anttila, Kotka / Mikkeli. “I think it makes sense that where the disease is most prevalent, treat it first. Yes, I am ready to give my own first, those with the greatest need. “­

Ari Marjetta, Rovaniemi. “I wonder if disease management shouldn’t start with people’s behavior. If you care about the style, it sounds strange that once the arrangement is broken. ”­

Birgitta Sydänmaalakka-Horttanainen, Mikkeli. “There is no question of fairness then, but on the other hand, summer is coming and probably a group is coming here from the Helsinki region, for example.”­