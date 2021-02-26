Coronavirus “Let’s go with the holy spirit” – Construction workers talk about carelessness and laxity on construction sites ravaged by corona clusters

A survey by Helsingin Sanomat reveals wide-ranging shortcomings in the corona operations of construction sites.

The metropolitan area corona measures on construction sites are often very deficient: some sites do not follow precautions and even the virus that spreads among workers does not cause any action.

This is evident from Helsingin Sanomat’s open-ended survey, which received 85 responses. The responses had to indicate which site was involved and what action had been taken there due to the corona epidemic. The HS does not publish the names of the respondents, as for many it is a question of their own job.

Only few respondents said their workplaces followed appropriate corona guidelines. The majority of respondents expressed concern about the employer’s lack of precaution.

According to the respondents, most construction sites have instructions with wall-mounted notices, but compliance with the instructions is not monitored. Usually, the reports mentioned the threat of a coronavirus, asked workers to take care of hand hygiene, wear face shield, and keep a distance from others.

However, many respondents described poor adherence to instructions and management’s disregard for negligence. An unnamed employee said he asked the site supervisor why the employees ’non-masking was not addressed. According to the employee, the supervisor had replied that coercing the employees was not possible.

Helsinki several responses to the questionnaire came from the renovation site of the university’s main building.

Four responses described no control of coronary activities at the site and reported that the coronavirus had spread rapidly at the site. On the construction site stated earlier 42 coronary infections this month. The site employs 120 people. YIT is responsible for the repair contract for the main building.

The construction site for which YIT is responsible is discussed in this article by way of example. Coronavirus infection chains has been revealed from the work sites of several companies. The responses to the HS questionnaire also relate to several construction sites.

Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa have set up a working group to promote mass testing in construction companies.

University respondents who worked on the site describe how the coronavirus spread on the site and the exposed were not quarantined, but continued to work as usual. This is believed to have led to the spread of the disease more and more widely.

In their reply, one employee describes how worried some employees have been about the coronavirus and asked the company, for example, for larger social facilities so that breaks can be taken safely.

“There we sat a cane against the cane eating fins. We tried to stagger the breaks, but it will be difficult to implement without official instructions. ”

According to the employee, the response to the spread of infections at the site was too slow.

According to YIT, this is not the case, but the project manager of the site Elisabet Örlundin according to the authorities determined who was to be quarantined, and the sick and exposed were absent from work. According to Örlund, also the decision to close the site was made quickly. Only a negative result was obtained from the study group by showing or after the disease first disappeared, when the site was then opened on February 8, Örlund says.

Bridge According to Örlund, 22 per cent of site workers or visitors to the site have currently received a positive corona test result.

However, Örlund does not see that the site’s corona measures were deficient.

He considers the number of positive corona test results to be quite high.

Currently, the university site is still in operation, but Örlund says the number of employees is lower than usual, as many are either quarantined or ill themselves.

“We did exceptionally well throughout the year, and that’s why we had the perception that our system works really well. It is difficult to understand what has happened since then. There have been some asymptomatic positive carriers. ”

The construction site has cramped social facilities. According to Örlund, after the spread of the coronavirus, breaks have been staggered.

“There are cramped spaces there, as is always the case with downtown projects. In the last four weeks, it has been loose because we have gone understaffed. ”

The construction site of the main building of the University of Helsinki is surrounded by narrow streets.­

YIT’s according to the respondents, the site had a mask recommendation, but compliance with the recommendation was not monitored. Employees were also not specifically instructed to use the mask, for example, outside the construction site during breaks, although several employees could pick up food from nearby cafes or shops.

Örlund says that some of the actions remain the responsibility of the individual.

“No law dictates the use of a mask. We had a very strong recommendation, and maybe this message is already starting to reach employees. ”

Örlund emphasizes that sufficient information and guidance on corona operations has always been available. In addition, the construction site has been cleaned more than usual and workers have used disinfectant and masks.

Nearly all respondents to the HS questionnaire stated that the most common corona action on construction sites is written instruction, compliance with which is not monitored. The survey also raised fairly widespread concerns about the general cleanliness of construction sites.

One respondent reports a construction site that did not follow any official recommendations but monitored the number of smokers in the smoking area. At the same site, there was also an instruction in the toilet that the toilet had to be flushed with a lid closed to prevent the virus from spreading.

In the survey the inadequate level of hygiene at the construction sites was also raised.

The scarcity of toilets, the congestion and uncleanness of the rest areas or the flooding of sewage into the toilets were considered to be the reasons for the spread of the coronavirus in the sector. Several respondents reported their anxiety due to the lack of corona action in their own workplace.

“Working on a construction site today is such Russian roulette that you don’t know when to hit your own spot,” one respondent writes. Another writes that “it is with the holy spirit that we go”.

Another respondent stated that preventing the spread of the disease was “apparent”.

Many the respondent said there are no facilities for washing hands at the construction site at all. A couple of respondents said that toilet paper, for example, is usually not available in toilets. Even more described hand washing as rare – even when it is possible.

“Even the master in charge doesn’t wash his hands when he comes out,” one employee writes.

A very large number of respondents criticized the general level of cleanliness at construction sites and said that washing hands, coughing up their sleeves or observing safety gaps did not take place at their workplace.

“Toilet paper and hand paper run out constantly. Shit smells in public spaces, ”one respondent describes the everyday life of the construction site in common spaces.

Numerous respondents also said that they do not want to use masks and that there is a general negative attitude towards commenting on them. Several respondents stated that the mask is not worn even by the foreman. Two respondents said that the use of the mask was also viewed negatively by a representative of the contracting authority.

“It’s said to keep masks, if you’re interested in keeping them,” one respondent describes.

Part respondents report significantly more serious negligence.

Eleven respondents describe management or employees being indifferent to Korona exposures or even positive test results.

“The gigs live in shared cabins, and if someone is sick, nothing is done about it. One gets sick and the others go to work. The aim of the corona test is to avoid quarantine, ”says one respondent who has been to several public construction sites in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

One according to the respondent, the results of the mass testing were not communicated to the employees, but the work was continued as usual. He suspected that work continued with colleagues who may have contracted covid-19 disease.

At one site, workers were instructed in advance on how to respond to tracers on the phone.

Several respondents reported sick workers coming to work and workers who continue to work normally even if one worker on the same site living in the same apartment became ill.

HS asked last last week The position of the Construction Industry, which represents construction companies, on anti-coronation measures at construction sites. Labor market leader in the construction industry Kim Kaskiaro defended his own field in the interview by saying that corona news has been heard equally in, for example, grocery stores.

“The situation is the same in all the places where people are close and exposures are possible. If the situation of construction sites is compared to the rest of society, they do not deviate terribly from the general picture. ”

However, Kaskiaro acknowledged that there may be shortcomings in the living conditions of workers in the sector. However, according to him, it is difficult for the employer to get there. According to Kaskiaro, break situations are also difficult on construction sites.

“Masks are not taken during a break if you have coffee or tobacco in your hand. You want to chat with a friend because social contacts are important. It’s pretty hard for an employer to motivate friends to leave a warm cafe to freeze to maintain safety distances. ”