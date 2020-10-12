Due to the progression of the epidemic, gymnasiums, sports halls and swimming pools are condemned in the zones of maximum and reinforced alert. In the Sunday Journal, Sunday October 11, 90 high-level athletes, leaders and doctors, signed a forum: “Let the French play sports”. They explain : “We deplore the stigmatization of places where physical activity is practiced as vectors of the pandemic”.



For Stéphane Diagana, world champion in athletics 400 meters hurdles, the closure of sports halls is unjustified: “I believe that we have to show discernment, today we are arresting millions of people who have made good resolutions to practice physical activity and we know how much it is a health issue public “. For the signatories, sports halls have never been declared an epidemic center. Most rooms with sanitary arrangements in place.