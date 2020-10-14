At the press conference after the cabinet meeting, Leopoldina President Gerald Haug warns of the loss of control. He made clear recommendations for the Prime Minister’s Conference.

In the run-up to the Prime Minister’s Conference informed on Wednesday Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder, the chairwoman of the trio of fundamental rights protection Susanne Breit-Keßler and Prof. Dr. Gerald Haug, President of National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina on the main results of the Cabinet deliberations.

Leopoldina President Gerald Haug expressed concern at the press conference. He called for effective rules for autumn and winter. “The virus lives from contacts, ”he said. “It happens in cities, it happens at parties.” And schools shouldn’t be ignored either. It must be a priority, this contacts to restrictbut to maintain the economy, schools and public life.

With Keep distance, mask and Ventilation You have three options against aerosols, the risk is one Corona infection * to reduce. This should be new regulate rotate. “A clever suggestion could be that we have a single rule for the Mask requirement introduce ”, suggested Haug. For example, be a duty that Mouthguard to wear from one Seven-day incidence * from 35 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants also helpful in heavily frequented places outdoors The example Munich have shown that this can be effective.

“I hope that Prime Minister and the Chancellor manage to take everyone with me tomorrow. That was also the essence of our opinion. It only works with the three aspects of motivation, discipline and solidarity. And it is only possible with clear, understandable, uniform regulate and implementing these rules. ” Standardized Escalation levels and Limit values ​​* would have to be constantly checked and adjusted.

Coronavirus could get out of control – “tomorrow the course will be set”

Also gave Haug to consider that at the end of September we missed setting the course to go below 10,000 New infections to stay. “Tomorrow the course will be set whether we are below 2000 New infections and I think this is really a very dramatic situation, ”he warns.

The Charité have now increased their intensive care bed capacity by 20 percent as a precaution. Control has already been lost in neighboring countries, and Paris is just around the corner Triage decisions *. You have to learn from other countries and do better. “I would like to formulate the big request again, on behalf of science, that we manage to achieve clear, uniform rules tomorrow – you have this responsibility to get us through accordingly autumn and bring winter, ”Haug appeals with regard to the Prime Minister’s Conference. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

